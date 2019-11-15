The way UL coach Billy Napier looks at it, his Ragin’ Cajuns actually have two opponents for their 4 p.m. Sun Belt Conference game against South Alabama on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.

The first one is obviously the homestanding Jaguars, who enter the game with a humble 1-8, 0-5 record.

The second one is themselves … yes that team that played the near-perfect game in trouncing Coastal Carolina 48-7 on the road in its last game.

In fact, one could also argue there’s a third opponent for these Cajuns (7-2, 4-1). That would be history.

In addition to trying to improve upon that virtually flawless performance against the Chanticleers, UL is hoping to become the first team in the program’s history to go undefeated on the road during the regular season since 1970.

“It’s really gratifying, but at the same time, you can’t get caught up in all that,” UL senior linebacker Jacques Boudreaux said. “You know you have to prepare for the next opponent and try to do the same exact thing.”

Or in this case, try to do even better.

“We kind of look at it sometimes as we’re competing against ourselves,” Napier said. “Can we improve upon the last game?”

That’ll certainly be difficult to do considering the offense scored on every possession not stopped by the clock at the end of a half and the defense had a shutout going before a hail mary-style 44-yard touchdown pass into double coverage on the final drive of the game.

It’ll be even more difficult to surpass the expertly executed passing game delivered by quarterback Levi Lewis, who broke the school record for completion percentage at 26-of-30 passing for 296 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

“It’s all about having a great week of prep,” Napier said. “It’s about us giving him a good plan and then the players around him playing well. Ultimately, that’s what it comes down to each week, the fundamentals and how well we execute what we have plan.

“Certainly, I thought he was on point last week and certainly noticeably sharper than he’s ever been. Then I think we had a really good plan and the players around him played really well.”

If the Cajuns handle the intangible aspects of the matchup, the rest of the statistics heavily favor UL. The Cajuns are scoring 38.3 points a game and only allowing 17.1 points per game, while the Jaguars are only scoring 16.1 points a game and giving up 30.3.

The Cajuns are averaging 499.2 total yards a game while yielding 338. South Alabama is averaging 297.2 total yards and giving up 410.3.

Still, Napier warns against overlooking South Alabama.

“Reality is when you turn on the tape and see South Alabama, you don’t see that (1-8) record,” Napier said. “ You see explosive skill players, certainly one of the best runners in the league – big, tall, long athletic (receivers) outside who can create some matchup issues for you if you dedicate enough people to the run.

“Then defensively some of the better, more explosive front players in our conference. They’re difficult to block, create issues for you. You see it in every game they’ve played.”

South Alabama’s biggest weapon is running back Tra Minter, who has 744 rushing yards and three scores, as well as 26 receptions for 192 yards.

“They’ve got one of the best runners in the league,” Napier said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He’s also the punt returner and the kick returner. He’s had tremendous production there in his career, so it’s a challenge there.”

Just like any other matchup, Napier is expecting a battle of strategies that sometimes don’t go your way.

“It’s all a chess match and a numbers game,” Napier said. “If you dedicate too many hats in there then you’re susceptible outside and these guys that they have outside have got some height, length and speed. They can expose you. You’re picking your battles, right? You’re either gap-short and feel good about the coverage you have or you’re gapped-out and you’re isolated outside?

“(Defensive coordinator) Coach (Ron) Roberts and the defensive staff have done an outstanding job of mixing it up, disguising well and having enough variables where they don’t quite know where you’re at.”