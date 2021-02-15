PROJECTED STARTERS
C Drake Osborn Sr.
The winner in January camp at probably the deepest position on the team. This Texas A&M-Corpus Christi catcher impressed with his leadership, handling of the pitching and his bat. Nick Hagedorn and Julian Brock provide plenty of quality depth.
1B Brandon Talley Jr.
A cold start at the plate last season confined Talley’s big impact on the mound last season. All signs this year point to the lefty being a true two-way performer this spring. Ben Fitzgerald will also be a time at first base.
2B Jonathan Brandon Jr.
Missed all of last season with an injury, but figures to bring more of an offensive punch to second base this season. Utility specialist Sam Riola could also get plenty of playing time at second as well.
3B Sam Riola Soph.
Kevin Fitzgerald exited the spring headed for an opening-day start at third base, but an injury has likely postponed that for a spell. Capable of playing second, shortstop and third base, the Iowa Western CC product may begin the season at the hot corner.
SS Bobby Lada Soph.
Both Lada and Cal-State Fullerton transfer Brett Borgogno are expected to see plenty of time at shortstop this season. Lada brings more athleticism and offensive punch to the position. The Houston native hit .321 with 8 HRs at Bossier Parish CC.
LF Brennan Breaux Sr.
Back for another season after the NCAA offered a COVID-19 eligibility option, Breaux brings a wealth of experience, power, speed and leadership. He brings the ability to play any of the outfield positions. Led the team with a .302 average in the shortened 2020 season.
CF Tyler Robertson Soph.
At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Robertson brings power, speed and overall athleticism to the outfield. He’s got a centerfielder’s skill set, but could play any of the outfield spots. Brings similar skills to five-tool CFs Matt Deggs coached as a hitting coach at UL.
RF Carson Roccaforte Fr.
The Groves High product from Port Neches, Texas, didn’t take very long to impress the Cajuns’ coaching staff. Roccaforte brings lead-off hitter potential to the batting order, as well as the ability to be a strength in the outfield defensively.
DH Ben Fitzgerald Jr.
Moving from rightfield to first base in the offseason, Fitzgerald’s bat will likely be in the lineup most days – at designated hitter when not at first base. Hagedorn is another solid candidate to get at-bats at DH as well.
UT Brett Borgogno Jr.
Comes to UL after playing 118 games at Cal-State Fullerton. He brings expert glove work and a savvy baseball presence to the Cajuns infield … first as a shortstop as UL tries to replace Hayden Cantrelle’s skills there, but also wherever needed.
PITCHERS
P Conor Angel Jr.
Big right-hander capable of hitting on the upper 90s on the gun was recognized as the Sun Belt’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year. In last year’s shortened season, the native of Quebec, Canada had a 3.74 ERA and opposing batters hit .221 against him.
P Hayden Durke Fr.
The North Vermilion product appears to have it all. The true freshman has maturity behind his years with great velocity and command of multiple pitches, including a plus-curve ball. Expected to be in weekend rotation from the start.
P Carter Robinson Jr.
Was well on his way to having a big first season with the Cajuns when the coronavirus shutdown began. In his four starts, Robinson had a 1.31 ERA in 20.2 innings. He also has the second-best WHIP among starters with a 1.04.
P Connor Cooke Soph.
Coach Matt Deggs maintains he’s one of the best athletes he’s coached and would be a position player if his right arm wasn’t so talented. In his first two seasons, he’s been both a reliever and closer. Cooke should also get time as a starter this season.
P Jacob Schultz Jr.
Called ‘Allstate’ by his coach because of his insurance policy right arm. But in addition to his rubber arm, Schultz will likely close games as well when he’s not getting UL out of a bases-loaded jam earlier in games. To help, his velocity is up this spring.
P Jason Nelson Jr.
After signing with the Cajuns after being drafted in the 31st round, Nelson had Tommy John surgery and missed all of last season. In the end, the season was cut short by the coronavirus shutdown, so now Nelson gets another shot at making a big impact.
P Will Moriarty Soph.
The deep staff has far more than seven quality options. Moriarty dabbled at being a two-way performer last season, but focus his attention on the mound this spring. The 6-foot-5 right-hander made four starts last season, but will see times as a reliever this year.