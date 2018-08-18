Elijah Mitchell doesn’t remember all the details. He doesn’t even remember exactly what happened on the play that ended a freshman season at UL-Lafayette that had already shown worlds of promise.
All he knows is that last Oct. 7, his foot got caught under several linemen — two teammates and at least one Idaho defensive lineman.
“I know it got twisted up in there,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t think it was that bad. You get caught like that sometimes if you’re a running back. We were playing fast tempo, and I got up and got in for another play.”
When the pain didn’t get better a few moments later, Mitchell headed to the sideline and watched the rest of what became a 21-16 Ragin’ Cajuns victory. He never took the field again.
“That was devastating to me,” Mitchell said. “All I could think of was to keep telling myself that things happen for a reason. All I could do as a person was try to turn it into a positive.”
Flash forward less than a year, and there are few Cajuns players any more ready to go out and prove themselves during the 2018 season.
“He’s worked to get himself ready,” said Cajuns coach Billy Napier, who had to like what he saw from the former Erath High standout when he watched tape of last year’s early games. “But he’s 100 percent now. We’ve been aiming at having all our guys ready when the bell rings, and he’s been a big part of that.”
Mitchell had multiple injuries in what is called the Lisfranc joint complex, a series of bones and ligaments that connect the mid-foot and the front foot. He wound up having two separate surgeries.
“It’s really a delicate injury,” Napier said, “and there’s a level of pain tolerance. Each guy is a little bit different, and it’s very subjective to the amount of times it takes to get back.”
Only a few months after a career loaded with eye-popping numbers with Erath’s Bobcats, Mitchell had emerged as the primary backup to redshirt freshman Trey Ragas at running back. But he saw enough action to average more than 60 rush yards through UL-Lafayette’s first four games, including 56 yards and a touchdown in his college debut against Southeastern Louisiana and 84 yards and a score against Tulsa along with a 19-yard touchdown reception.
He’d rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns against UL-Monroe, one week before the fateful Idaho game.
The first surgery came shortly afterward and was followed by rehabilitative therapy — and then another surgery. But during that time, Mitchell was fortunate enough to fall under the tutelage of physical therapist Brian Soignier — himself a former Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback.
“Mr. Brian, he helped me so much,” Mitchell said. “We talked, we prayed together. He kept telling me that he was going to get me right and we were going to work through it. It was a big encouragement, knowing he’d gone through stuff like I was going through.
“Rehab was tough, and I got devastated sometimes. We’d do things like balancing on one foot, and that was hard because it was so weak.”
Mitchell said that spring practice was also difficult, watching from the sideline when the rest of his teammates were doing what they could to impress the new Cajuns coaching staff. A guy who rushed for 4,045 yards and 50 touchdowns in three prep seasons and averaged a touchdown every nine carries didn’t have the chance to prove himself.
“I wasn’t able, physical-wise, to go in and run plays,” he said. “I took mental reps. The split spring helped (UL-Lafayette wrapped its spring drills around an extended Mardi Gras break). By the end of the spring, I felt like I was getting back to like I was before I got hurt."
Mitchell wasn’t alone on the sideline. None of the Cajuns’ top four running backs — Mitchell, Ragas, Jordan Wright and Raymond Calais — were healthy in the spring. That was a combined blessing/curse for new offensive coordinator Rob Sale.
“With all those guys out, it made it tough to get a good look,” Sale said, “but it also gives us a lot of depth and a lot of guys that have had reps. We’re deep there now, we really are. Eli was on his own separate workout plan in June, and we’ve kept him on a pitch count, but he’s healthy and he’s good to go. There’s no limitations on him, but we’re going to be smart with him.”
Saturday’s final full-contact scrimmage was the first time Mitchell had shed the black non-contact jersey since last fall.
The Cajuns have the luxury of depth with that experienced foursome at running back, and Mitchell is looking forward to seeing what he and his mates can do with their ground attack when the season opens against Grambling in two weeks.
“We have a lot of guys with size,” he said. “Me and Trey and Jordan can pound, and the scatback guys can go outside. We’re excited about that. I think we can attack a defense in a lot of different ways.”