SAN MARCOS, Texas — In some ways, UL’s 64-62 road loss to the league-leading Texas State Bobcats wasn’t quite as close as the final score.
Texas State led by as many as 18 points in the game, while the Cajuns only held one short one-point lead late in the game.
But look at the statistical comparison and it doesn’t appear the game could have been any closer.
In the end, all that mattered was that Justin Miller’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer was off the mark and the Bobcats survived UL’s late rally for the two-point win. Texas State is now 22-6 overall and 11-4 in Sun Belt play, while the Cajuns dropped to 16-11 overall and 7-7 in conference play.
More importantly, UL is now back into a three-way tie for fifth place with UL-Monroe and Coastal Carolina, which will be visiting the Cajundome at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The top six teams in the standings avoid an opening play-in round at campus sites come Sun Belt Conference Tournament time.
The Cajuns actually limited the turnovers to 11, compared to 16 for Texas State, but the Bobcats won the rebounding battle 40-34.
The free throws were virtually even with the Cajuns hitting 10 of 13 for 77 percent, while Texas State made eight of its 10 tries for 80 percent.
The Bobcats held a slight edge in 3-pointers, making eight of their 24 tries beyond the arc, compared to the Cajuns only hitting six of their 24 tries.
Cedric Russell was the only hot Cajun in this game, finishing with 25 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point land. Take away Russell, though, and the rest of the Cajuns only made one of 15 attempts beyond the arc.
UL had more points off turnovers but by only a slight 14-12 margin. The Cajuns also held a slim lead in points in the paint at 28-24.
JaKeenan Gant was UL’s only other double-figure scorer with 13 points and 17 rebounds. It was Gant’s dunk with 1:40 left to play that gave UL its only lead at 62-61.
But Nijal Pearson countered with a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to regain the lead for good at 64-62.
Pearson finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Tre Nottingham led Texas State with 17 points and five rebounds.
The other double-digit scorer for the Bobcats was Eric Terry with 13 points and six boards.