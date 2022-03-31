Deep down, UL baseball coach Matt Deggs knows exactly why so many in Cajun Country were thrilled with his team’s series win over South Alabama last weekend.
He also knows his goals for the Ragin’ Cajuns are much higher than a mere series win over a bitter rival.
For now, Deggs would feel even better about his team if it can deliver an encore performance against Georgia Southern this weekend, beginning with the 6 p.m. Friday opener at Russo Park.
“It wasn’t even a good week by the standard we need to get to,” Deggs said. “Drop a game at Nicholls and then give one away on Saturday, people are happy that we took a series – I’m talking about inside our clubhouse – and that’s got to change. That’s not what any of us signed up for.
“It’s to get after it every week – not play good sometimes. Not play good because of your opponent. We got a lot to get better at, a lot to fix and a lot to get right.”
Peeling back another layer to his strong stance, Deggs wants to see his Cajuns reverse a few troubling trends so it can turn a corner on the season.
“That’s not just my standard,” Deggs said. “That’s a UL baseball history standard. That’s what we need to get to and you’re not going to get there being generous and not being able to put guys away at the right time or come up with a big hit or make an awareness play. We’ve got a lot to get better at.”
UL enters the weekend tied for ninth place in the Sun Belt standings at 12-12 overall and 2-4 in league play. Georgia Southern, meanwhile, is 17-8 overall and 5-1 in league play.
The Eagles also have an RPI of 20 entering this week.
Georgia Southern defeated UL 3-2 in the Sun Belt Tournament semifinals last May.
The Eagles are hitting .266 as a club with 146 runs, 40 doubles, six triples, 19 homers and 21 stolen bases.
Jarrett Brown (.354, 2 HRs, 16 RBIs), Jesse Sherrill (.342, 9 RBIs, 6 SBs) and Noah Searcy (.339, 1 HR, 12 RBIs) lead the way offensively.
On the mound, Georgia Southern has a team ERA of 5.01 with 111 walks and 186 strikeouts in 221 innings.
The scheduled starters are right-hander Jaylen Paden (3-0, 4.28 ERA) Friday, southpaw Ty Fisher (2-1, 1.66) Saturday and TBA Sunday.
UL counters with Brandon Talley (0-1, 3.76) Friday, Jacob Schultz (1-3, 4.58) Saturday and Jeff Wilson (1-1, 4.15) Sunday.
The Cajuns’ team ERA is 4.58 with 102 walks and 238 strikeouts in 214.1 innings.
The issue with UL’s pitching is reigning Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week Bo Bonds won’t be available this week due to a violation of team rules.
Offensively, UL is hitting .244 with 122 runs, 30 doubles, 11 triples, 20 homers and 47 stolen bases.
Carson Roccaforte (.357, 7 HRs, 31 RBIs), Heath Hood (.296, 2 HRs, 11 RBIs) and Connor Kimple (.284, 4 HRs, 19 RBIs) lead the way.
“You’ve got to have that one guy that is kind of like the sun, everything circles around it,” Deggs said of Roccaforte. “He’s been that. That’s been a saving grace for us for sure. Without that, we’d be in dire straits right now.
“What he’s doing is pretty amazing being the only left-handed guy in there for the most part. Teams continue to pitch to him, which I’m impressed by that too and he continues to come up big.”