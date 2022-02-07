When the notion of pulling the redshirt off promising freshman catcher Sophie Piskos came up midway through UL’s 2021 season, the native of Paris, Tennessee, didn’t hesitate.
She was all in.
It’s the only way Piskos knows.
As the No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns prepare for Friday’s 2022 season opener at 4 p.m. Friday at UAB, Piskos is especially glad to have 28 games under her belt.
“The experience I got last year was just surreal, honestly,” Piskos said. “Getting to play with those players, I never expected to step on the field with them. It gave me the confidence I needed to play.”
She certainly held her own in those 22 starts, hitting .333 with three homers and 11 RBIs, but statistics don’t begin to uncover everything she brings to the table.
Her approach on the field is energy, enthusiasm and exuberance.
“I love the competitiveness,” Piskos said. “Softball is my escape. When I hit the white lines, that’s where I want to be. Everything doesn’t matter. I’m there with my family. I’m there with my teammates. I couldn’t be more happy than be in the moment with my team.”
UL coach Gerry Glasco tried to calm Piskos down when she took over behind the plate last season. Piskos remembers Glasco addressing the issue during a practice.
“He told me, ‘During games, we need you to bring it down a notch,’ ” she remembers. “I said, ‘Yes sir.’ ”
The truth is Glasco has trouble dialing it down when discussing Piskos’ potential.
“I’m really hesitant to put pressure on her, but she shows signs of being a very special player,” he said. “I expect her to be a very special player.”
At times, Glasco has to remind Piskos not to overdo it during practice sessions.
“She’s very driven,” he said. “She wants to work all the time. In (weekend) practice, I told her, ‘You don’t need to throw to second any more. You need to save your elbow, save your knees.'
“She doesn’t realize how big of a grind a full season is going to be, because it’ll be her first full season.”
Piskos especially wants Glasco to push her at the plate.
“He has high expectations for me to hit this year,” she said. “He’s very passionate about his hitting. He’s very intense. He’s going to push me to be the best I can be. He’s more intense with me this year, but I appreciate that. I want him to be more intense with me. I want him to push me to be my absolute best.
“If it wasn’t for my coaches doing that last year, I probably wouldn’t be close to the player I am right now.”
It shouldn’t take UL fans very long to notice how much more power Piskos has added to her approach at the plate.
“Last year, hitting-wise, all I cared about was moving runners or getting on base,” she said. “Usually most of the balls I hit were dinky hits. This year, I wanted more power.
“So I worked really hard in the weight room to get more powerful this year. This year, I’m more focused on hitting the ball more solid and hard. Making more solid contact and getting on base.”
Also pushing Piskos is new pitching coach Justin Robichaux.
“He has helped me tremendously behind the plate already, get more power with throwing down,” she said.
Piskos made quite an impression on others around the Sun Belt as well, earning preseason All-Sun Belt recognition from the league’s coaches.
Her reaction didn’t lack enthusiasm.
“I was like, ‘Dad, look, look, look’ … I screen-shot it,” Piskos said. “I was so excited. I never expected to get anything like that. It’s an honor. I feel so thankful.”
Piskos knows when it's time for focus, which comes with dealing with the pitching staff, especially ace right-hander Kandra Lamb.
“With Kandra, I can’t be as hyped as I am with everybody else,” Piskos said. “Last year, she’s like, ‘Find your Zen, Sophie, find your Zen.’ She wants me to be a little more calm behind the plate.
“With different pitchers, I have to calm down or I have to hype them up, or I have to demand them to get that ball in the strike zone.”
Piskos is convinced this year’s pitching staff has “an extreme amount of potential” — from true freshman Sam Landry to Kentucky transfer Meghan Schorman, who is a junior.
“She is a special individual,” Piskos said of Landry. “She’s a sweetheart, but when she goes out on the mound, she wants perfection. She wants it. Her balls spin like nobody’s business. She’s going to bring it. She’s competitive when she hits that mound.”
“Awww, I love Meghan,” Piskos said about Schorman. “She’s a sweetheart, too. She can spin the ball, she can really spin the ball. I’m excited to see what she does this year.”
The thing that really has Piskos excited is the team’s togetherness.
“Our vibe is completely different … in a completely good way,” Piskos said. “We all get along. Our atmosphere, we all gel together really well. We all know we’re from different backgrounds, but we work with it. We’ve become like a family. We all get along. There’s no one in that locker room that I don’t like. I love every single one of them.
“At the end of the day, I know they have my back and they know I have theirs. It’s a great feeling.”