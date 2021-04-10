The UL Ragin' Cajuns continue to Cooke in the midst of this winning streak.
Senior pitcher Connor Cooke looked as good as he has all season.
He threw a two-hit, complete-game shutout -- the first in the program since 2014 -- and the Cajuns launched three home runs in Saturday’s 9-0 win over Arkansas State for their eighth consecutive win.
The senior and Sulphur native took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out 12 Arkansas State hitters without allowing a walk.
In turn, the Cajuns’ offense continued to produce. They put up a three-run second, solo shots in the fifth and sixth innings by Tyler Robertson and Brett Borgogno and an eighth-inning C.J. Willis three-run bomb. The strong hitting allowed Cooke more than enough breathing room to do his job.
It’s not that Cooke necessarily needed the breathing room with the way he pitched on Saturday. He kept the Red Wolves off-balance all day, allowing only two hits. In the process, Cooke dropped his earned run average below 2.00.
“It all starts with the guy on the bump,” Cajuns head coach Matt Deggs said. “Cooke had three pitches going today. The key to it all was the changeup and keeping them off the fastball and breaking stuff.
“I’m proud of him because he’s a great teammate and great student. He deserved today and the game paid him back for all his hard work.”
Before Arkansas State’s seventh-inning single to break up the no-hit effort, Cooke’s only base runner allowed was him hitting an Arkansas State hitter in the second inning.
Saturday’s win clinched another series win for the Cajuns, now 20-11 overall and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play.
Arkansas State dropped to 8-16 overall and 3-5 in league play. Game three of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday.
“We’re still working to get better. I don’t think we’re anything close to the finished product we can be,” Deggs said. “These kids are hungry to get better. More than anything, they just like playing for each other. It’s a pretty loose group.”
The Cajuns struck first in the bottom of the second inning, led by a base-clearing RBI-double to right-center by designated hitter Conner Kimple that was at the forefront of a three-run Louisiana burst.
Left fielder Brennan Breaux put the Cajuns ahead in the bottom of the second scoring on a wild pitch. That run segued Kimple’s two-RBI extra-base hit that scored Jonathan Brandon and Drake Osborn.
Robertson’s made the first swing of the Cajuns’ half of the fifth inning a quality one, launching his fifth homer of the year over the left-field fence to add to the early cushion.
Borgogno continued his hot weekend in style with his first homer of the season. He drove in five runs Friday night.
“When we put the ball in play good things happen,” Deggs said. “The onus is on the approach and putting the ball in play. We’re so athletic and have the ability to execute so many things.”
The Cajuns added a run in the bottom of the seventh on a Brennan Breaux infield-single that scored Carson Roccaforte, making it 6-0.
Willis’ eighth-inning, line drive homer served as icing for the Cajuns.