In football coaching, imitation is the most sincere form of flattery.
Billy Napier makes no bones about the fact that he’s drawn extensively from the “process” — the program Alabama coach Nick Saban has used to put the Crimson Tide atop college football for the past decade.
From offseason organization to practice planning, from staffing to daily routines, most of what the first-year UL-Lafayette coach has put into place is right out of the Alabama playbook.
And why not? Since a 7-6 record in his first year in Tuscaloosa in 2007, Saban has led the Crimson Tide to a 129-14 record with five national titles. Over the past four seasons, including this year’s 4-0 start, the Tide is 45-3 with two titles and a favorite to win a third in four months.
“Alabama’s the standard in college football,” Napier said, “and certainly coach Saban, in my opinion ,is the best that’s ever done it. He does that with a tremendous work effort and self-discipline, and he sets a tone for the entire organization.”
Napier was a part of that organization two times, once as an offensive analyst in 2011 right after he was let go at Clemson, and again right after the 2012 season as wide receivers coach after Napier’s one-year stint as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach at Colorado State.
“Billy is a very bright guy and a very good football coach,” Saban said. “He works hard, and I think he’ll make a really good head coach. He did a great job here for us, and they were very productive offensively at Arizona State when he became coordinator there.”
Napier left Alabama to take that coordinator post in 2017 before accepting his first head coaching job with the Cajuns in December. He said he's added ideas from his other four coaching stops, but there’s no question about the source of his base philosophy.
“There’s a handful of things maybe that I’ve been exposed to,” he said, “that maybe you think are a little bit better way of doing stuff. But coach (Saban) has got conviction about what he does, and that’s why he has success. There’s no arguing with the production and the well-documented history of success there.”
Saban, in turn, credits coaching gurus like his former Kent State coach Don James, his boss Bill Belichick when Saban was defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns, and his Michigan State predecessor George Perles.
“A lot of things we do at Alabama are things that I learned from other people like Don James and Bill Belichick and George Perles and a lot of other good mentors I’ve had along the way,” Saban said. “I’m not totally taking credit for all that.”
The Alabama game was set long before Napier joined the UL-Lafayette staff, but it didn’t take him long to find Sept. 29 on this year’s Cajun schedule.
“It’s humbling,” Napier said. “Heck, you’ve got a chance to go play the No. 1 team in the country and coach against I think the best that’s ever done it. I think it’ll be a great experience for our staff, our players, and certainly for me as a first-year head coach.”
“Billy is trying to build a program there,” Saban said. “They present a lot of challenges relative to what they do on offense, and I know he’s got his hands in that because that’s his expertise. Their team is playing with a lot of toughness and you can see he’s building some of the right intangibles in the program, which to me is always critical in what you do as a head coach.”
It was during Napier’s first year after returning to Alabama in 2013 that his father and Georgia prep coaching legend Bill Napier was diagnosed with ALS. The elder Napier continued coaching four more years, near the end from a wheelchair, before dying last September.
Ironically, Bill Napier’s funeral was last Sept. 29, one year to the day from when his son will return to Bryant-Denny Stadium to coach against the nation’s best football team.
“He handled the situation that he was in really, really professionally,” Saban said of that stretch in 2013, a season that included 11 straight wins before a loss to Auburn and a loss in the Sugar Bowl. “You never could tell that it was affecting his work. It’s his mental toughness to be able to deal with things like that and still be able to do a good job, which I always felt he did.”