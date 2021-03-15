It was not a good week of hitting in Mississippi for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
After batting .183 in the four games, including .174 over the weekend in Hattiesburg, the Cajuns now try to snap a five-game losing streak at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Nicholls State Colonels at Ray Didier Field in Thibodaux.
“More than anything it matters in that we get to play,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “You want to get out there and correct some things and play better baseball.
“We want to get back out. Tomorrow night is a great test. I mean you can pick any place in the country to go if you say, ‘I really want to get tested.’ I promise you this, Thibodaux, Louisiana is a great spot to get tested.”
Nicholls State (7-7) is coming off a four-game weekend sweep of Stephen F. Austin, while the Cajuns (9-8) try to win their first road game since the opening weekend at Tulane.
In Deggs’ mind, the slump began offensively with the 5-4 loss at McNeese State on March 3.
"Since about that McNeese game, our approach has been a little bit lax, we haven’t made some players we should have made and then we’ve made some mental mistakes at the worst possible times," he said. "A lot of it snowballs and gets contagious. Now you’ve got to find a way to climb your way back out of this thing.
"I believe we will. I know we will and I think we’ll come out of it better for it.”
With a few exceptions, Deggs said “a third of our game right now is rolling really well,” referring to the pitching, but the hitting has been lacking and defense has had poor timing with its shortcomings.
“From my perspective, offense drives the train,” Deggs said. “If pitching is the backbone, offense drives it and can cover up so much and take you to places you want to go. So we’ve got to get back to having a great approach and being able to create offense.
“We are a lot better physically and mentally that we’ve performed at the dish over the last several games. We’ve won a couple of games … we’re a work in progress. There’s going to be some ups and downs. When you look at our personnel, there’s three guys that have been through a whole D-I season, so there’s going to be a learning curve there.”
Through 17 games, Ben Fitzgerald is the only hitter over .300 at .321 with Carson Roccaforte (.295) and Bobby Lada (.295) close. As a team, the Cajuns are only hitting .239.
Deggs said the staff is focused on controllable areas such as bat speed, work ethic and hustle.
“Those become really hard core points of emphasis, because trust me on this, you do not control the outcome of where that ball goes or if anybody’s standing there or not,” he said. “That’s another hard part of this game is you can do everything right and have nothing to show for it. That happens more times than not.”
In other words, Deggs is basically caught in a quandry these things when trying to find the perfect solution for the next starting lineup.
“We’re stuck in the middle of do you want to defense and do you want to try to score?” Deggs wondered. “Neither side has overwhelming said, ‘You have to play me’ to do one or the other. Even when you put out a so-called defensive lineup out there, we still have made some Es and even when you play, ‘Alright man, this is your biggest, strongest lineup,’ … well, you saw where that got us at times.”
Connor Cooke (1-2, 2.40 ERA) is the expected starting pitcher Tuesday against Nicholls State.
In other news Monday, Deggs revealed his plan to start Spencer Arrighetti (2-1, 0.90) on Friday night against TCU, thanks to his ability to “raise his game. I love guys that can do that.”
Deggs said the opponent being Arrighetti’s former team had nothing to do with the change.
“I love challenges like this,” Deggs said of recent slump. “We’ll bounce back and respond. It might not be on everybody’s timing, but I promise you this, my career has been chock full of peaks and valleys. It’s a little bit like a Rocky movie at times … there’s always that down part and then you look up and there’s something crazy happening.”