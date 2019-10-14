Perhaps it was due to senior wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley battling an injury during the 17-7 loss to Appalachian State, or perhaps it’s just Jarrod Jackson’s time of the year to heat up.

Jackson had his best game of the season against the Mountaineers with five receptions for 68 yards to give him just eight catches for 155 yards for the season.

“I thought it was great that Bam had some production,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “If anybody deserves it he deserves it. He’s a terrific teammate, one of best practice players that we have, and certainly one of the better people that we have. I think he’s a terrific young man. Certainly he’s going to have success whatever he picks to do.

“We always design stuff for him, but the ball went his way a little bit more the other night, especially with Ja’Marcus getting injured and having him out. I thought it was great that he stepped up and the ball went his way.”

In last year’s game against Arkansas State on Oct. 27, Jackson had the biggest game of his career with four receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown.

Bradley is expected back for Thursday’s game in Jonesboro.

“He’s been day to day, but we do anticipate having him 100 percent for the game, so he’s been participating a little bit modified in what he’s done,” Napier said. “Certainly he’s played a ton of ball around here so we’ve been pretty careful. He’ll participate in today’s practice full speed and tomorrow’s practice full speed.”

Artigue’s turn again

Napier said senior placekicker Stevie Artigue has had a good win of practice. Couple that with freshman Kenny Almendares kicking the ball into the line on his 42-yard field goal try last Wednesday and the job is back to Artigue for Thursday’s huge road encounter with Arkansas State.

“I’ll tell you, I’ve been very pleased with Stevie (Artigue) here as of late since we got back out on the field,” Napier said. “He has really had some of his better days. He’s been lights out. I think the snapper and the holder are getting better too, that’s got a lot to do with it. He’s hit the ball well, and we’re going to let him be the placekicker this week against Arkansas State and Kenny will just handle the kickoffs.

“The old quote that we use sometimes, life is designed that you don’t necessarily get what you want or get what need. Life is really designed that you get what you deserve. We’ve kind of been using that in promoting and demoting on our team. Stevie’s been no different, but here as of late he’s hit it really well and he deserves that opportunity this week.”

For the season, Artigue has made two of six attempts with a long of 27.

Looking in mirror

The film didn’t change Napier’s mind much on the role he played in last Wednesday’s loss to Appalachian State.

“Certainly for us, we can coach better, in particular on offense,” Napier said of his assessment of the loss after watching the tape. “I think I can do a better job of positioning our players better, and then we have a handful of players that can play better.”

It wasn’t the first time in his mind either.

“There were a handful of games last year where maybe I felt like we could have done a better job coaching,” he added. “At the same time, the blame typically could be spread around, just like in any loss. I think it comes down to some of those things that we talked about going into the game, poise in a big-time atmosphere game like that I think was important and I don’t know that some times we had that.”

Perhaps the valuable lessons from the Appalachian State loss can help the younger players on Thursday in Jonesboro.

“Some of our youth showed up, some of the players that were out there in that type of setting for the first time, that showed up,” Napier said. “We played 29 guys that were in their first or second year in the program. As much as we wanted it, I wanted to win too, and I felt like there was a great opportunity there to capitalize on where we were at. Maybe we weren’t quite ready for that moment yet.”

Red Wolves beat up

The bad news continues to come for Arkansas State’s defensive line. The most recent is reserve lineman Tony Adams suffered a broken foot in practice and is out for the season.

The only original starter on the Red Wolves’ defensive line still available is defensive end William Bradley-King.

In the last three weeks, Kevin Thurman broke his hand, nose tackle Forrest Merrill was lost for the season with a torn bicep and end Jeffmario Brown missed three games with a shoulder.

“This is not the team that we planned on having that this part of the season with all the injuries, but it’s the team we’ve got,” ASU coach Blake Anderson said. “I think we’ve had a really good week of work preparing. The extra couple of days came at a really good.

“We’re going to get a few guys back, but we’ve lost a couple more unfortunately. So it’s kind of a trade-out at this point. With injuries upfront, it presents a different challenge than if everybody had been healthy, but it’s the challenge we’ve got.”