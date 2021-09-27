The 2021 UL Athletic Hall of Fame induction class, announced Monday by the Ragin’ Cajuns Letterman Club, squarely focused on the university’s successful diamond sports.

Highlighting the class is former baseball coach Tony Robichaux, the class to be inducted on Friday, Oct. 29 will also include former baseball players Paul Bako and Phil Devey, as well as former softball All-American pitcher Ashley Brignac Domec.

The class will also be recognized during halftime of the Saturday, Oct. 30 homecoming game against Texas State.

Robichaux is the winningest coach in the state’s collegiate baseball history with 1,177 games over his 33-year coaching career that tragically ended prematurely with his untimely death to heart disease two years ago at the age of 57.

Robichaux won 914 of his games during his stint with the Cajuns, including 12 NCAA regional appearances, four super regionals and one trip to Omaha. The other highlight to his career at UL was the 2014 season when the Cajuns finished 58-10 and were ranked No. 1 nationally during the season.

Robichaux also won seven Sun Belt regular season crowns and four Sun Belt tournament titles.

Bako followed up his outstanding career at Lafayette High by moving a mile down Congress Street to Tigue Moore Field, before an 11-year career in the Major Leagues.

Bako played three seasons with the Cajuns before being drafted in the fifth round by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1993 draft.

During that time, he helped the Cajuns win two conference championships.

He later played with 11 different teams at the big league level.

Devey was one of Robichaux’s crown jewel recruiting stories coming to Lafayette as a walk-on from Canada and left as an All-American pitcher. He ended his career as the program’s all-time leader in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Devey, who beat No. 1 LSU in 1997, was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1999.

Brignac Domec was the university’s most celebrated recruit in any sport coming to UL as the nation’s No. 1 softball prospect.

As a freshman, she helped UL beat No. 1 Florida in the Women’s College World Series with a 31-7 record that year.

The right-hander from New Orleans also recorded seven no-hitters and finished her career in the top five all-time in games, victories, shutouts and strikeouts.