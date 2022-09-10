Things were looking pretty dreary for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns midway through Saturday’s 49-21 victory over Eastern Michigan at Cajun Field.
The two teams had just endured a lightning delay of 63 minutes, and the visiting Eagles were leading 14-0 after a touchdown drive right after the game ensued at 8:26 p.m.
Then everything fell apart for Eastern Michigan.
After not scoring any points over their five five possessions, the Cajuns scored touchdowns on their next six drives.
Incredibly, UL ended the game with seven straight touchdown drives, getting a 1-yard TD plunge from freshman Dre'lyn Washington to cap the scoring.
The turnaround ignited by a long punt return, two interceptions and a fumble recovery extended UL’s nation-best winning streak to 15 games.
Both quarterbacks ended up faring well. Chandler Fields was 10-of-21 passing for 141 yards and three touchdowns, while Ben Wooldridge was really sharp at 12-of-13 passing for 169 yards and two scores.
Down 14-0, UL’s offense finally got something going early in the third quarter.
Actually, it was the special teams again with Eric Garror returning a punt 34 yards to the Eagles’ 27. One play later, Fields hit Michael Jefferson on a 27-yard touchdown pass to cut Eastern Michigan’s lead to 14-7 with 12:41 left in the third quarter.
Jefferson had five catches for 80 yards and a score.
Then the defense got into the act.
Brandon Bishop intercepted quarterback Taylor Powell at the Eagles’ 32. The offense took a lot longer this time — and needed two flags on EMU’s defense — but was able to tie the game at 14-14 on a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Johnny Lumpkin with 9:14 left in the third quarter.
The defense didn’t seize the momentum gained by tying the game, however.
Eastern Michigan immediately drove 82 yards in five plays to seize a 21-14 lead over the Cajuns with 7:00 left in the third quarter. A 44-yard completion to Darius Lassiter to the 1 set up Darius Boone’s 1-yard touchdown plunge to take the lead.
The seesaw battle was officially underway.
Wooldridge came in for his second drive of the game and looked terrific. He was 4-of-5 passing for 64 yards, including a 36-yard TD pass to John Stephens to knot the game at 21 with 3:59 left in the third quarter.
Stephens had a career-high 103 yards receiving for three receptions.
A huge defensive play by Tyrone Lewis kept the Eagles a yard short of the first down on the ensuing possession to get the ball back to UL’s suddenly hot offense.
Fields was back in to orchestrate a six-play, 61-yard drive in 2:17 to grab the Cajuns’ first lead of the game at 28-21 with 14:52 left to play. A 27-yard pass to Jefferson ignited the drive to set up Chris Smith’s 20-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The defense did it again with a Kam Pedescleaux interception to set up a seven-play, 43-yard scoring drive in 3:08 for a 35-21 cushion with 11:15 left in the game.
Eastern Michigan’s meltdown continued when Hassan Beydoun fumbled after a first-down catch and Caleb Anderson recovered to set up another Cajuns’ touchdown drive. Wooldridge did this drive, hitting a 55-yard completion to Stephens to set up a 2-yard TD pass to Pearse Migl for a 42-21 lead with 8:22 left.
The Eagles’ offense began the game on fire, driving 75 yards on 13 plays in 6:31 to take the quick 7-0 lead.
A 23-yard run by Jaylon Jackson ignited the drive that ended with a 3-yard jump pass on fourth down-and-2 from the 3 from running back Samson Evans to tight end Aaron Jackson.
Eastern Michigan followed UL’s quick three-and-out with another long drive. This one was lasted 10 plays, but the Eagles ended up punting from the Cajuns’ 35.
The frustration continued for the Eagles two drives later when the visitors kept the ball for eight more plays, but that drive was squashed by a personal foul on the EMU offensive line for a hit to the helmet.
In other words, the Cajuns were very fortunate to only be down by a touchdown when the lightning delay began at 7:23 p.m.
Eastern Michigan had 120 total yards to UL’s 73 and had run 35 total plays to 20 for the Cajuns.
The Eagles made up for it when play concluded at 8:26 p.m. with 3:14 left to play in the second quarter by putting together five first downs to reach the UL 14 with 29 seconds left.
Just when it looked like the Cajuns might leave the Eagles wanting more again, disaster struck for the Cajuns’ defense. Marcus Wiser’s second sack of the game left the Eagles at third-and-20 from the 25, but Powell somehow connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Knue with 5 seconds left to play in the first half for a 14-0 cushion.