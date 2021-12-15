INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would give UL its 13th win to tie Appalachian State for the best season in Sun Belt history, make it three straight bowl wins and likely complete a second straight season ranked in all three postseason polls.
KEY MATCHUP
UL front vs. Marshall RB – A huge part of Marshall’s offense revolves around its freshman running back Rasheen Ali, who has scored 22 total TDs behind 1,241 rushing yards and 45 receptions.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL quarterback Levi Lewis has thrown for 2,635 yards with 19 touchdowns and only four interceptions, in addition to gaining 424 yards on the ground with five touchdowns.
Herd: Red-shirt freshman running back Rasheen Ali has 1,241 yards and 20 touchdowns on 230 yards in 12 games this season.
FACTS & FIGURES
This is the first meeting in school history … Marshall has made 113 consecutive extra points … The Herd have won 15 of last 16 games when limiting opponent under 100 rushing yards … Only five programs have a higher home winning percentage than Marshall’s .812 clip (Alabama, Boise State, San Diego State, Oklahoma, Georgia Southern) … Marshall QB Grant Wells has thrown for 3,433 yards with 16 TDs and 12 interceptions … Corey Gammage is Marshall’s leading WR with 69 catches for two TDs … Marshall is minus-5 in turnover ratio, compared to plus-12 for the Cajuns … Marshall has lost the time of possession battle this season at 27:48 to 32:10 for its opposition, while the Cajuns are barely ahead at 30:44 to 29:12 for their opponents … The Herd only attempted 15 fourth downs with nine conversions, compared to UL converting 22 of 41 … Marshall is averaging 34.0 points and 471.0 total yards, while giving up 22.8 points and 385.3 total yards … UL is averaging 30.7 points and 397.6 total yards, while giving up 18.3 points and 338.3 total yards.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
167 – Marshall has scored 167 points in the second quarter this season – 80 in the third quarter is next highest scoring period. UL’s highest scoring quarter is 108 in third quarter.
12 – UL is one of only six teams nationally with at least 12 wins heading into bowl season – Cincinnati, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and UTSA.
30 – Marshall has won 24 of its last 26 games when scoring 30 or more points.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Fast starters
The Thundering Herd have won 63 of their last 68 games when leading at the half, 58 of their last 62 when scoring first and 24 of 28 when leading after the first quarter.
2 – Big-time bowl team
Marshall’s program has the all-time best winning percentage in bowl games with a 12-4 record (.750).
3 – Pass protection
Despite throwing the ball 465 times this season, Marshall’s offense has only allowed 17 sacks all season.
4 – Unseasoned head coaches
While Michael Desormeaux will be making his head coaching debut in the bowl game, while Charles Huff is finishing his first season as a head coach.
SCHEDULES
MARSHALL (7-5, 5-3 in C-USA)
Sept. 4 At Navy, W 49-7
Sept. 11 North Carolina-Central W 44-10
Sept. 18 East Carolina, L 42-38
Sept. 23 At Appalachian State, L 31-30
Oct. 2 At Middle Tennessee, L 34-28
Oct. 9 Old Dominion, W 20-13 (OT)
Oct. 15 At North Texas, W 49-21
Oct. 30 Florida International, W 38-0
Nov. 6 At Florida Atlantic, W 28-13
Nov. 13 UAB, L 21-14
Nov. 20 At Charlotte, W 49-28
Nov. 27 Western Kentucky, L 53-21
Dec. 18 Louisiana, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
UL (12-1, 8-0)
Sept. 4 At Texas, L 38-18
Sept. 11 Nicholls, W 27-24
Sept. 16 Ohio, W 49-14
Sept. 25 At Georgia Southern, W 28-20
Oct. 2 At South Alabama, W 20-18
Oct. 12 Appalachian State, W 41-13
Oct. 21 At Arkansas State, W 28-27
Oct. 30 Texas State, W 45-0
Nov. 4 Georgia State, W 21-17
Nov. 13 At Troy, W 35-21
Nov. 20 At Liberty, W 42-14
Nov. 27 ULM, W 21-16
Dec. 4 Appalachian State, W 24-16
Dec. 18 Marshall, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 27, Marshall 23
Full disclosure, my first thought was 38-30, but it just didn’t seem right to predict this high-scoring of a game considering the defense the Cajuns have been playing. Another factor working against that notion is Marshall hasn’t play since Nov. 27. The Thundering Herd have plenty of offensive firepower and have only allowed 17 sacks all season. Even though the Cajuns will be missing four coaches since beating Appalachian State to win the Sun Belt Conference championship, this team has made a habit of silencing critics, so no reason to doubt it now.