Each time Northwestern State blinked, UL tried to take full advantage of the opportunity.
And it happened just enough times to give the Ragin’ Cajuns a 6-3 victory over the visiting Demons on Wednesday at Russo Park.
The win helped the Cajuns sweep the midweek two-game series against the Demons after winning 11-8 in Natchitoches on Tuesday.
“We were able to come back like we’ve done through nine games to come back and scratch out some runs with our legs,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “To know that you can execute at a high level. They’re executing a lot of stuff I’m calling and it’s higher-level stuff. To know we can use our legs pretty much at will, it’s a comforting feeling.
“We’ve shown that we can score in just about any conditions. We’ve done it with minimal hits. It’s good to learn, because when you start hitting, you can mix all of that together.”
The Cajuns improved to 5-4 on the season and will now host Southern Mississippi in a three-game weekend series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday at Russo Park.
In the bottom of the third, the Cajuns spun a four-run frame out of what looked to be nothing. C.J. Willis led off with a single and actually scored when Bobby Lada’s ground ball to shortstop was thrown wildly to first base.
That opened the door for Carson Roccaforte’s two-run single to make it 4-0.
“When guys get on in front of me, it makes my job a whole lot easier,” Roccaforte said. “I’m just trying to drive those guys in and make the next guy’s job easier.”
Roccaforte finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBIs with five more stolen bases around him in the game.
“It’s awesome for our offense,” he said. “We’re really aggressive. It gets guys in scoring position, so we’re able to drive those runs in. We like being aggressive on the bases and we have a good feel for it right now.”
The Cajuns returned the favor in the fifth when a throwing error helped the Demons scored three runs. One run scored on a bases-loaded walk, before Bo Willis added a two-out, two-run single to left to cut UL’s lead to 4-3.
That gave Willis nine RBIs in the two games against UL after driving in seven Tuesday.
UL got an insurance run in the fifth when a two-base throwing error by the Demons set up a Tyler Robertson RBI single to left for a 5-3 lead.
The story of Wednesday’s win and what Deggs hopes remains a strong point for UL this weekend against the Eagles is the strikeout potential by the Cajuns’ staff.
After striking out 15 Demons on Tuesday, UL’s staff struck out 15 more in Wednesday’s win.
“Thib’s (pitching coach Seth Thibodeaux) doing a great job calling pitches,” Deggs said. “Tonight, we really did a good job of executing what was called. (Tuesday) night was a little bit hit and miss. And they helped us out some. When you put up big numbers like that, it’s also a product of what somebody’s going to help you do as well.”
Starter Peyton Havard struck out five in three shutout innings to earn his first win of the season.
“It’s definitely a bigger responsibility,” Havard said of his third start. “Everyone on the team has a job. It just so happens to be the job I got asked to do. It just feels really cool.
“We started off the game tonight with Kyle DeBarge making just an amazing play in the hole. Then just executing the pitches that are called. Defense was solid all night. It was just a great team win.”
Hayden Durke hit 97 miles an hour a few times in striking out one in one shutout inning.
It was the seventh that really showed the value of the punch-out when reliever Chipper Menard put the tying runners on with no outs and then promptly struck out the side.
“I think this staff is shaping up,” Deggs said. “If you add Durke and you add a consistent Chipper (Menard) and David Christie, who all flashed some power stuff tonight, boy that’s going to be a good bullpen to add to (Bo) Bonds and (Brandon) Talley and (Jacob) Schultz.
“It was the easiest 96 (for Durke with nine strikes in 14 pitches) that you’ve seen him throw. Usually, it’s humping up, but this was smooth. It was just playing catch.”
The Cajuns did strand five runners in the sixth and seventh innings combined, but did take advantage of a wild pitch on a strikeout in the eighth. Will Veillon promptly stole two bases and scored on Roccaforte’s sacrifice fly.
Roccaforte then helped UL closer Jacob Schultz by robbing Northwestern State’s Cam Sibley of a home run to lead off the ninth.
“Yes, it would have been gone,” Roccaforte said of his big defensive play. “I got a good jump on it. It hung up a good bit. I knew the wall was getting close, so I was able to time it up pretty good.
“I just wanted to make the play for Schultz. He’s been pitching really well. Credit to our pitching staff – really led us (Wednesday).”