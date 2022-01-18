The preseason expectations were high and seemed attainable.

About halfway through the 2021-22 season, it’s been much more of a roller coaster ride than coach Bob Marlin’s UL Ragin’ Cajuns would have preferred.

The Cajuns stand 8-7 overall and 3-2 in Sun Belt play.

UL just lost both games on the Texas swing and open what they hope is a four-game homestand at 7 p.m. Thursday against South Alabama in the Cajundome.

It’s time for this team to show why the early goals were so lofty.

“For sure, we plan on making a run right now,” freshman guard Kentrell Garnett said. “That’s what we plan to do and that’s what we’re going to do.”

No, it’s not March. That’s still six weeks away.

And no, this team doesn’t have to worry about at-large bids. All that matters is how they play in March.

But counting on flipping a switch in the clutch without previously exhibiting a level of consistency is risky business.

This home stretch certainly looks like a perfect opportunity to establish some things for future use.

Naturally the COVID curve ball can come at any time, but Thursday has all the makings of a turning-point game for this club.

Perhaps the best chance since … well, December of 2018.

Barring any more unforeseen obstacles, the Cajuns might actually have full use of its roster – minus Isaiah Richards’ academic absence, of course – for the first time since Malik Marquetti’s infamous injury at Southeastern on Dec. 29, 2018.

Since then, the injury bug has never left this program.

Is the run of bad luck finally over?

Trajan Wesley, who battled injuries the last two seasons, has played in all 15 games. Kobe Julien is showing some consistency after two knee injuries and battling conditioning obstacles before and after getting his tonsils out in December.

“It was pretty hard,” Julien said. “Whenever they started to swell up, it was hard to eat or drink. So a lot of the time, I was hungry.”

Theo Akwuba battled a football injury for a month and then got COVID. He’s expected to return as well.

Brayan Au naturally isn’t yet 100%, but is at least available to contribute again.

“Just next man up, just trying to keep that chemistry together,” Wesley said.

“We have the talent to where we don’t drop off,” Julien said.

That’s true, but it’s time to do more than just maintain. It’s time for this roster to flourish.

With the musical chairs all season, the roller-coaster results aren’t a mystery. They do test the patience of UL's faithful, however.

A troubling turnover total of 20 cost UL a doable weekend split at Texas State on Saturday.

“Just slowing down sometimes, but just playing with a pace and finding open guys,” Garnett said on limiting turnovers.

Defensive issues also hurt UL against Texas State.

“They’ve got to understand how important it is,” Marlin said.

“Getting comfortable with a lead,” Julien suggested. “We still have to play with more aggression and not let up on teams.”

One thing is UL’s corner is all the depth and the missed games has kept the roster’s minutes down. Only one Cajun is among the Sun Belt’s top 30 in minutes played. So theoretically, if the roster stays mostly intact over the next two months, the Cajuns should be as fresh as anyone down the stretch.

Now it’s a matter of the execution catching up with the team's potential and the availability.

“It’s just up to us to want to be great,” Wesley said. “I feel like we all want to be great. That’s why we’re starting to push ourselves more and more over these next few weeks to try and get all of these games. We know we dropped these last two in a row.

“We’re really eager to get back out there and bounce back from that last game. We kind of got a gut feeling about it. We’re kind of mad about it. We want to get back to it this weekend.”

Marlin still sees it as well.

”They know how good they can be,” he said. “They’re confident too. We’ll be a tough out in the conference tournament, I can promise you that.”