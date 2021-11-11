There are a handful of things evident to UL coach Billy Napier as his No. 24 Ragin’ Cajuns head to Troy for a 2:30 p.m. showdown Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama.

One, this is the most important time to be completely focused and playing the team's best football of the season.

“We’re into November here,” Napier said. “It’s crunch time. It’s absolutely the time to be at our best. We all understand championships are won in this month.”

Two, he’s not convinced the Cajuns are trending in that direction.

“At certain points in time, we have done that,” Napier said when asked whether his team is peaking. “The Georgia State game, I felt like we could have done better in some areas of our team. But I don’t necessarily think we’re trending the wrong way.”

Napier is impressed with his team’s mental focus at practice this week.

“I’ve been impressed with the players' attitude,” Napier said. “We gave them three days off … and you always anticipate maybe being a little bit rusty coming back, but man, I feel like we were really sharp on Monday and Tuesday.

“In general, I’ve been very pleased with the team’s attitude and approach. It’s been really good.”

The other thing locked into Napier’s mind is the Trojans will be a very formidable opponent.

“This will be a great challenge,” Napier insisted. “They have the athletes and the concepts in all three phases to create a lot of problems for you. This is going to require our best, for sure.”

The Cajuns enter the part of the season where their goals are so close they can almost touch them. At 8-1 overall and 6-0 in Sun Belt play, a win Saturday would put UL on the cusp of securing home-field advantage in the Sun Belt championship game Dec. 4. At that point, it would take a win over Louisiana-Monroe or Appalachian State winning out for the Cajuns to host.

“There’s a huge difference renting something and owning something,” Napier said. “The big challenge with our players is to take complete ownership of the team.

“You’ve worked hard, you’ve invested in it, it’s yours. Make sure you’re doing everything you can do to be accountable.”

Despite being on an eight-game winning streak, there have been hiccups for UL. At times, the running game gets off to a slow start. Other times, the passing game is a no-show for quarters or halves at a time. And occasionally, the defense gives up too many big plays.

Addressing such issues after a win is the way to go, but that approach is about making sure they are solved by November and December.

“Our guys are motivated,” Napier said. “I think we’re still trying to play a complete game, too. We got pretty close there against Texas State. Still trying to iron out the wrinkles a little bit.”

So perhaps it’s actually the best time of the season to be playing the surging Trojans.

Troy’s defense leads the nation in sacks and creating negative plays. When UL lost offensive lineman Carlos Rubio earlier this season to an injury, that would have been a huge problem. These days, A.J. Gillie is comfortable with the starters and the offensive line is humming as a unit.

The defense is playing outstanding ball of late as well.

One sore spot is depth at running back. With freshman Emani Bailey still at least two weeks away from returning, a lot is falling on the shoulders of Chris Smith and Montrell Johnson.

That could mean it’s time for quarterback Levi Lewis to help out in the running game like never before. Quarterback draws often are the perfect answer for an overaggressive defense.

Napier is known to say, "Be at your best when your best is required."

Napier the play caller will need to be on top of his game like never before.