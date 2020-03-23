If pressed to make a list, UL football coach Billy Napier could easily fill up a notepad with potential future issues on the field from the cancellation of the spring football season due to the nationwide battle to halt the coronavirus.
After all, he’s got a new defensive coordinator, a new special teams coordinator and two new linebacker coaches.
His offensive coaches also have a lot of decisions to make between now and the scheduled 2020 season opener because of big shoes to fill on the offensive line and at wide receiver.
But truthfully, Napier is too focused on another battle to even offer any suggestions.
“All the negatives, I think are insignificant at this time,” Napier said. “The No. 1 thing that’s most important here is the safety of the players and certainly the safety of the staff. Then I think our young people, we’re trying to do a good job of challenging them to do their part relative to defeating the virus.”
Napier said a “small percentage” of his current roster – mostly local products – “have chosen to stay here,” meaning most players are back in their home towns.
“There will be a day where we’ll defeat this thing and we'll move forward,” Napier said. “Everybody’s got a role. Everybody’s got a job to do. Everyone can contribute. That’s what’s most important to me. We’ve got to rally the troops a little bit and everybody’s got to understand the importance of each individual working together to defeat this virus, and get back to a life that we probably now have more perspective on and are more thankful for.”
Still, he’s a football coach that heads a staff and a large football team.
But instead of looking for early signs to make personnel decisions down the road, Napier and his staff are focused on a more simple agenda.
“As they go spread out across the country, giving them information to where they can make good daily decisions, the challenges are the academic piece, the strength and conditioning piece to go along with the fact that they’re operating in a new normal,” Napier said.
“We worked really hard the last six, seven, eight weeks to create momentum, to establish a foundation and certainly got of to a good start with spring practice. But now, everybody’s forced to adjust.”
Making that adjustment more difficult is the relative shutdown much of the country is currently under as national, state and community leaders try to halt the spread of the virus.
For instance, much like when the staff signs a high school senior in February, UL coaches send the prospects back home with a workout regimen and basic game plan notes to study back home on their own.
“One of the roadblocks you’re running into is the lack of resources because gyms are closed, schools are closed, their access to certainly technology (limited) but that’s what you get paid to do,” Napier said. “You’ve got to solve problems and I think our staff has done a really good job of so far of being creative and solving problems.”
And in this sudden new age, Napier is hoping his players can get more creative.
“Sometimes I think we provide so much structure, so much routine that a player might not be comfortable in these situations,” Napier said. “This uncomfortable situation will help develop some intangibles for the young men as they’ll have to go about it a different way.”
Somehow, Napier hopes to find a more disciplined squad once life returns to normal.
“(Strength) Coach (Mark) Hocke and were were talking earlier today that we really believe that through this adversity, there’s going to be some intrinsic things that our players are going to develop – a certain level of discipline, a certain level of initiative, having to be creative, having to be experimental, finding different ways to come up with a plan independent of (staff),” he added.
In the big picture, Napier wants his players even more focused on being citizens these days than student-athletes.
“I am confident that the longer we go, the more serious people are taking it,” he said. “It’s going to be a team effort. This is a ultimate challenge for our administration at all levels – national, state and the community level. Then each individual person with the approach they live their life with.
“There’s a bigger picture here. That’s what’s most important.”