Broderick Fobbs has spent more time in UL-Lafayette football meeting rooms than Billy Napier.
The coach who has resurrected Grambling’s football fortunes began his coaching career in Acadiana, serving as a graduate assistant on the staff of then-Ragin’ Cajuns coach Jerry Baldwin in his final two years at the helm.
The Cajuns didn’t have a lot of success in that time, going 1-10 and 3-8 in finishing off a three-year 6-27 run that led to Baldwin’s firing at the end of the 2002 season.
Fobbs has been much more successful at other stops, especially since taking over the Grambling program before the 2014 season. But even with those losing seasons, Lafayette still boasts one highlight on the Monroe native’s résumé.
“I did get married down there,” Fobbs said. “It’s a great place, a great college town. But they’re very serious about athletics there.”
Cajuns fans will be hoping Napier and the Cajuns show how serious they are about their program Saturday at Cajun Field, when UL-Lafayette faces Grambling for the first time ever in a 6 p.m. season opener for both teams.
It’ll be Napier’s first game as a head coach, after taking over for the fired Mark Hudspeth in December, and he’ll be looking to start the process of rejuvenating a Cajuns program that had four straight nine-win seasons earlier in this decade — but three straight losing campaigns since then.
“I can’t tell you how excited we are about opening this season,” Napier said. “This will be our first opportunity to create our own identity for this team, to see what type of energy we’re going to play with, what type of enthusiasm and what kind of purpose do we have. But I really believe in the work we’ve done so far.”
Napier hopes for a bounce-back from 4-8, 6-7 and 5-7 Cajun seasons over the last three years. That was a drop from the four straight 9-4 seasons and four straight bowl wins, but UL-Lafayette still broke even (12-12) in Sun Belt Conference play in those three years.
That task doesn’t look as tough as the one Fobbs inherited in 2013. Grambling’s once-proud program suffered through 1-11 and 1-10 seasons in 2012-13, but since then the Tigers have re-established themselves as the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s dominant program. Grambling has lost only six games over the past three seasons (32-6) and is a perfect 25-0 against SWAC competition. The Tigers’ last SWAC setback was the 52-45 loss to Southern in the 2014 Bayou Classic.
Fobbs’ 39-11 career record was one reason UL-Lafayette interviewed him for its vacant coaching spot last December before hiring Napier and making him one of seven FBS coaches making their head coaching debut this season.
The Tigers are back-to-back SWAC champs and won the black college national title in 2016, but there is one piece missing on Fobbs’ résumé — a win over an FBS team. Grambling came close two years ago, with its only loss of the season a 31-21 setback at Arizona, but GSU is 0-4 under Fobbs against the FBS and lost the other three games by a combined 194-49 margin. The Tigers lost at Tulane 43-14 in last year’s season opener.
Even with their recent struggles, the Cajuns are 10-1 against FCS opposition since 2000 and have won eight in a row over the past nine seasons. The last two were close, a 30-22 win over McNeese in 2016 and a wild 51-48 win over Southeastern Louisiana in 2017’s opening game.
Napier, whose résumé includes five years on staffs at Alabama under Nick Saban and at Clemson under Dabo Swinney, isn’t paying any attention to the past, or to preseason predictions that have UL-Lafayette in the middle of the pack in the Sun Belt’s newly-aligned West Division.
“Regardless of rankings and preseason polls, our focus has to be on our mindset,” he said. “The question we have to ask ourselves here at the beginning of the season is who we are as a team, and I’m excited to see how these young men are going to answer that Saturday.”
The answer to one big question came this week when Andre Nunez was named as the starting quarterback. The senior and two-game starter from last season won the job after a months-long battle with Scotlandville sophomore Levi Lewis, but Napier said both will play extensively after they split repetitions with the first offense throughout spring and preseason drills.
“No matter what direction we end up going, I think we’ll be in good shape,” Napier said of the quarterback position. “They both have the respect of their teammates, and both have proved they can execute at a high level.”
The Tigers also have quarterback questions. Two-time SWAC Offensive Player of the Year DeVante Kincade finished last season, and a three-player battle was whittled to two in the preseason before finally being won by redshirt sophomore Geremy Hickbottom. Hickbottom started one game last year against Clark Atlanta but left after three series and was 13-of-29 passing in nine appearances. Former Arkansas State backup Aldon Clark, a product of New Orleans-Edna Karr, will also likely see action.
“It’s important to play two quarterbacks because you’re always one snap away from going with the second guy,” Fobbs said Monday. “Both guys will give it a shot and then whoever’s hot, we’ll let that particular person play.”
A revamped Cajuns defense under coordinator and former SLU head coach Ron Roberts — whose Lions team nearly pulled off an upset last year in his first Cajun Field appearance — will look to keep either quarterback under control. UL-Lafayette was one of the nation’s worst defenses last year, ranking 123rd in total and scoring defense and giving up 40 points per game. However, an influx of transfers and other new faces have raised defensive expectations.
“We’ve added some good players there,” Napier said. “We’ve got 15 new scholarship players and three players moving from offense to defense. Just how those guys perform, being relatively new, is a big part of what we hope is the growth of our football team, especially early in the season.”
With Saturday’s game, UL-Lafayette has played every Division I school in Louisiana during its history. The Cajuns are 7-4 against Louisiana teams over the past four years and are 9-1 in their past 10 home openers. However, it’s been almost four decades since a Cajuns coach won his debut game, that being Sam Robertson in a 14-12 victory over New Mexico State in 1980.