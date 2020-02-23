The result was the same, but UL coach Matt Deggs did notice some better signs at the plate in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Virginia Tech at Russo Park.

In Saturday’s 3-2 loss, the Cajuns’ bats got nine hits, struck out 16 times, walked six times and left 15 on base.

On Sunday, UL collected six hits, struck out 12 times, walked once and left six runners on.

“The thing you have to understand about the word ‘compete’ or the word ‘attitude’ or the word ‘intense’ is it’s not a description of the person,” Deggs said. “It’s a description of what’s coming off their barrel. You’re not going to see it on the scoreboard, but I liked our compete at the dish better today, because we started swinging with more violence and more bat speed.

“Where ‘compete’ comes in is where you see a bat slow down or you see somebody check-swing, taking strike threes.”

The Cajuns dropped to 2-6 on the season, while Virginia Tech improved to 3-3. UL will next play at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Northwestern State at Russo Park.

The two bright spots offensively in the shutout were freshman designated hitter and catcher by trade Julian Brock and sophomore second baseman Connor Dupuy, who was 2 for 3 with a walk.

“Coach has been putting me in a little bit at a time,” said Brock, who was 3 for 3 with a hit. “I don’t know, maybe because I’m a freshman or just to stick my foot in the waters, but I’m starting to like it. The atmosphere is just amazing here. There’s nobody else I’d want to play for, it’s awesome.”

Despite the limited time, Brock has produced. He was 1 for 3 with an RBI single off the bench in Saturday’s loss. He’s now hitting .364 in 11 at-bats on the season.

“I stayed in it (groove at the plate), because before every practice we’ll have our BP and Deggs really preaches us on hitting and competing,” Brock said. “Every day we just hit. That’s all we do.

“Really I try to stay on top and inside the ball, really just try to put the ball in play and make the defense make a play.”

The good news is UL’s pitching was good again.

Carter Robinson wasn’t as sharp, but still allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Out of 57 pitches, he threw 45 strikes.

“There’s a lot of lefties in that lineup,” Deggs said. “They go switch with (Carson) Taylor and then it goes all the way left until the nine-hole. That’s unusual. You’ve got to have another pitch to get them off of your fastball.

“He was able to manage that for the most part, but we were in a situation where we couldn’t give up any more runs and I knew (reliever) Brandon (Young) had that change-up.”

Young, who was the winning pitcher Tuesday at Southeastern, finished it with four scoreless innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

“We’re going to play to the very end,” Deggs said of using Young down 3-0. “What I’m thinking is we’ve got a Wednesday game and we’re probably going to adjust some things next weekend. I really like the way he’s throwing the baseball. We’ll start (Brandon) Talley on Wednesday and take it from there.”