In just about any defensive category you chose, the defensive units from both UL and Troy are ranked in the upper half of the Sun Belt Conference, and in the top three in most of the most significant ones.
So it’s reasonable to expect more of a field-position battle than typically occurs in college football around the country on most Saturdays.
To be honest, that would suit UL junior punter Rhys Byrns just fine.
“You never know how it’s going to work out, but hopefully it’s a field position battle,” Byrns said. “That would suit me. Hopefully we’re scoring also, but you want to be out there as well doing my job for the team. Every opportunity I get, I’ll make sure to go out there, but I trust our offense to keep me off the field like they’ve been doing for the most part this year.”
Currently, the Cajuns leads the Sun Belt in punting at 43.7 yards a punt and a net 39.6-yard average.
“I was probably giving up a lot of return yards at the start of the year, which were all on me. Lately, the team has really tightened up,” Byrns said. “They’ve been playing great all year. I’ve been sort of outkicking my coverage a couple times and putting the ball in the wrong spot. But lately, we haven’t had many return yards. It’s been more how we like to play.
“I’d like to pin teams deeper more often than I have this year. I haven’t really been putting the ball inside the 10 a lot. I’ve had a couple too many touchbacks. The punt team has been amazing all year.”
For the record, Byrns plans on returning next season.
”I’ll take every year I can,” he laughed. “This is the best job I could have. It’s better than mowing lawns back home. I’ll do this for the next 10 years, if they’ll let me.”
Pass protection key
Perhaps more than in any matchup this season, Saturday’s 2:30 road showdown with Troy is going to be about protecting senior quarterback Levi Lewis.
Currently, the Trojans’ defense leads the nation in sacks per game at 3.78.
Leading the way is linebacker Javon Solomon with 10 sacks, four hurries and 15 stops behind the line, as well as Richard Jibunor with eight sacks, nine stops behind the line and two interceptions.
“I think he’s one of the better players in our conference,” UL coach Bill Napier said of Solomon.
“The other young man, number nine (Jibunor), that plays that position too is a good player. They both have significant stats relative to sacks, tackles for loss, production. This is a good group of players now. The front, the inside backers, the edge players, the secondary. I mean, they’ve created 20 takeaways now. A week or two ago, they were the number one defense in our league and they’re right there at the top as we speak.
“The coordinator does a nice job. The number of variables that he presents complements the personnel well. It’s going to be a challenge.”
And that doesn’t even include Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in inside linebacker Carlton Martial, who has a team-high 92 tackles.
Can’t clinch but close
Appalachian State has two more Sun Belt games to play after this weekend, and so does Coastal Carolina.
Consequently, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns can’t clinch homefield advantage in the Sun Belt championship game just yet, but a win over Troy would make it really close.
Appalachian State hosts South Alabama on Saturday, followed by at Troy and hosting Georgia Southern.
The Chanticleers, meanwhile, host Georgia State and Texas State before traveling to South Alabama.
If the Cajuns beat Troy, the only way UL won’t host is if Appalachian State loses and Coastal wins the East with one loss and ends up higher ranked than the Cajuns.
QB question
It’s been a constant theme with UL opponents this season – who will play quarterback?
This past weekend, Gunnar Watson started his fourth straight game, but left just before the half with an injury.
For the season, Watson is 79 of-114 passing for 867 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.
Taylor Powell started the first half of the season, completing 125 of 189 passes for 12,521 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.