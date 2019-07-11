UL director of athletics Bryan Maggard knows he has an "impossible" task on his hands: replacing a revered figure like late Cajuns baseball coach Tony Robichaux.
Nevertheless, Maggard realizes he has a job to do. In an open letter to fans released Thursday morning on the school's website, Maggard said the search for the baseball program's next head coach "will be quick but not hurried" and that the next coach "will possess the character and standards our baseball program stands for and is accustomed to."
"A transition like this is certainly difficult, and I am so grateful for the love and support this community has given to the Robichaux family and our Ragin' Cajuns Baseball program," Maggard wrote.
"We will commit to finding a coach who prioritizes the academic success of our student-athletes, focuses on the hearts of those he coaches, recruits relentlessly and is a proven winner."
Robichaux died July 3 at the age of 57 after suffering a heart attack June 23. He was laid to rest Monday.
In the open letter, Maggard said he will have "no further public comment" until a new coach is named, which he said is in line with previous coaching searches he's conducted.
"Due to the notoriety and success of Louisiana Baseball, there will be great interest and speculation associated with this search," Maggard wrote. "Thus, unless you hear information directly from me, please do not assume it to be accurate."
