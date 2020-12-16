How many players did UL sign?
The Cajuns signed seven high school verbal commitments, one junior college prospects and added two transfers to the roster in Kansas State safety Tyrone Lewis from Hammond and TCU wide receiver John Stephens from Logansport.
Of the seven high school and junior college commitment added to the fold, there was one each at quarterback, running back, cornerback, wide receiver, safety, linebacker, defensive end and offensive lineman.
How does UL’s class rank?
With UL signing only eight high school and juco prospects, the Cajuns were only ranked seventh in the Sun Belt and not in the top 100 according to Rivals.com, as well as fourth in the Sun Belt and 90th overall in the 247sports team rankings.
Both sites have Appalachian State No. 1 in the Sun Belt with 18 signees. Rivals had Coastal Carolina second with 17, followed by ULM with 15, while 247Sports had Coastal Carolina second at No. 86, Troy third at No. 88 and UL fifth at No. 90.
Whether it’s signing day parties that have become more complicated due to COVID-19 restrictions, or star players still having one or two more playoff games to play in mid to late December when the prep season is typically already over, more commitments chose to wait to sign than in the last few seasons of this early signing period era.
The Sleeper
According to a smiling Napier, he views all of them as sleepers, but the best answer may be 6-8, 350-pound offensive lineman Mackey Maillho from Mandeville High. He’s still growing into his “gigantic” frame, but Napier said he’s had an “Alpha male” personality who is not afraid to work. The plan is to begin his career as an offensive tackle and see how that goes.
Early enrollees
Of the 10 new faces officially added to the program Wednesday, Napier said only three will be enrolling at mid-semester. Two of them are the FBS transfers in Tyrone Lewis from Kansas State and John Stephens from TCU. Both Lewis and Stephens are expected to join the team next week and take part in bowl game practice sessions. The one mid-semester high school player is Ouachita Christian quarterback Hunter Herring. Napier suggested other mid-year options will be signed in February.
Work left to do
With this being the early signing period, there’s obviously lots of work left to be done. Depending on which report is accurate, there are at least five or six verbal commitments that are expected to sign between Thursday and the February national signing day. That doesn’t include any other transfers that may choose UL. Also, following the bowl games, the coaching staff will know how many seniors are returning.
Did Cajuns get better?
It’s almost impossible not to get better after adding a signing class. Typically, it takes two or three years before a true grade of a signing class can be revealed. Naturally, the most immediate impacts should come from the transfers. Stephens played in many big games for TCU in the Big 12 and is a weapon at 6-foot-5, while Lewis is a known as a heavy hitter on special teams.
Coach speak
“In general here, we’ve got size, height, length, verified speed and a lot of production. Some of these guys who are a little bit undersized have tremendous production. We’re sticking with our process here when it comes to our evaluation. Critical factors at the position, verified size, verified speed.
“There are a number of players that have caught our eye. I think they’re all sleepers. I know we’re excited to prove everybody wrong.”