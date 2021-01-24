Many are still celebrating the football season that finished with the Ragin’ Cajuns ranked No. 15 nationally.

Others are looking forward to the highly anticipated spring season with promising baseball and softball campaigns just around the corner.

But UL’s two basketball programs delivered such an impressive weekend with a pair of sweeps against Arkansas State to serve notice that turning the page on the hoops season might be a bit premature.

Coach Bob Marlin’s men’s squad finally shook off the frustrating split trend with its first Sun Belt sweep of the season.

Now UL stands alone in second place in the Sun Belt West standings at 12-4, 5-3 with a road trip to first-place Texas State (11-4, 5-1).

Meanwhile, coach Garry Brodhead’s women came through with the most inspiring weekend in recent history for that program. Despite a three-week hiatus due to opponent’s coronavirus issues, the Cajuns returned with a fury in sweeping the league leaders on the road.

Suddenly, UL (4-5, 3-1) has ascended into first place in the Sun Belt West as one of only two teams in the Sun Belt with fewer than two leagues losses (Troy 5-1).

Not counting unscheduled makeup games, the Cajuns are slated to play seven of their next nine league games at home.

“I didn’t know what to expect to be honest,” Brodhead said Saturday night after the 70-58 win in Jonesboro. “All the preparation we had and all the practice we had helped us the most. I think these kids locked into what we were trying to do.

We just played with a lot of energy.

“I thought we made a big improvement from game one to game two in a lot of different areas.”

Looking forward, it was more than just the wins that served hope for some bright March days ahead.

Both teams showed the ability to win in different ways. On Friday, UL’s men was outscored by 10 at the free throw line and only made three of 19 shots behind the arc … and still won 81-68. On Saturday, the Cajuns did it with 11 bombs on 68-percent shooting from 3-point land.

The men were carried by two primary scorers in Friday’s win in Cedric Russell and Theo Akwuba, before posting five double-figure scorers Saturday.

The women got four in double figures in the second game after three reached that level in Friday’s win.

Moreover, both showed resiliency when the sweep was in jeopardy.

On Saturday, the men led by 20 in the second half, only to find themselves up by a bucket in the closing minutes.

On Friday, the women led by 15 in the fourth quarter. But after Arkansas State forced overtime, Brodhead’s crew showed enough resolve in overtime to prevail against a 9-1, 4-0 team at the time.

Both had individuals step up at different times over the weekend with encouraging performances.

Jacobi Gordon’s minutes and execution has been slow since transferring from Cal, but it was his torrid shooting that sparked Saturday’s sweep.

“I’m really proud of his effort today (Saturday),” Marlin said. “He was huge for us.”

On the women’s side, Jomyra Mathis elevated her status on the team over the weekend, especially with a 13-point, 10-rebound effort Saturday.

“When she plays within our system, she might be one of the better players in the conference,” Brodhead said of Mathis. “I think that’s what she did. Our system fits her really good – a jump shooter, pressure defense, quick hands. She rebounded well.”

Defense played a critical role in the sweeps as well. After being outscored 26-16 in the third quarter Saturday, the women limited Arkansas State to seven points in the final quarter.

“Defense, defense and defense,” Brodhead said. “We started making stops and we outrebounded them. We kept them off the boards.

“We actually kind of backed off of our press and played them in the halfcourt and I thought we made some big, big stops along the way. We made them take tough shots.”

When struggling through a coronavirus season, making it through obstacles like a 51-day stretch without a home game for the women can’t end well without teamwork.

Both teams claim all their players remain focused and on the same page.

“We probably have one of the better benches in America as far as pulling for one another,” Brodhead said. “That’s big and it comes through on the floor. We’re as loud as any team I’ve ever been around.”

Gordon said it’s similar on the men’s side.

“Everyone on the team likes each other,” he said. “Everyone on the team hangs out with each other. Just us being comfortable with each and everyone talking to each other just keeps bringing us together every day.”

The women also possess a little extra enthusiasm and perspective for the game.

“These kids love the game and when it’s taken from you, you come back probably with a little bit more effort and want to,” Brodhead said.