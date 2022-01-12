Having a home game canceled Saturday against Arkansas-Little Rock was bad enough.
Now the first-place UL Ragin’ Cajuns face one of their toughest road challenges on the Sun Belt Conference schedule against Texas-Arlington at 7 p.m. Thursday at the College Park Center.
“The guys were really locked in,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said about Saturday’s canceled game. “I liked our chances on Saturday, and if you start 4-0, oh boy, you give yourself a leg up.”
As it stands, the Cajuns take an 8-5 overall and 3-0 league record to Arlington, while the Mavericks are 7-8 and 3-1.
The Mavericks registered wins over South Alabama, Troy and Georgia State before losing to Georgia Southern 74-73 in overtime on Saturday. The Mavs are now led by Greg Young, who coached under UTA’s last two coaches in Chris Ogden and Scott Cross.
“He recruited a lot of those players and they’re playing really hard for him,” UL coach Bob Marlin said.
Senior David Azore is back and as hot as ever for the Mavs. He’s had games of 30 and 33 points in his last four contests and is UTA’s only double-digit scorer at 17.2 points a game, along with 4.4 rebounds.
“They’ve got one of the best players in Azore who can score as well as anybody in this league,” Murphy said. “We just faced the best post player (Norchad Omier) with Arkansas State, and now you’ve got Azore with UTA who I think may be the best swing player. He’s 6-4, can play like a guard and has the strength of a forward.”
The Mavs also feature Patrick Mwawba (8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds) and Nicolas Elame (7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds).
“UTA has length, athleticism and is really well coached,” Murphy said. “Everybody with the exception of (Shahada) Wells is back from last year.”
A year ago, the Cajuns split two in Arlington, losing the first game 91-86 before winning the next game 68-51 behind Mylik Wilson’s best performance of the season. Wilson scored 25 points with 16 rebounds with the help of 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point land. Wilson transferred to Texas Tech in the offseason and is averaging 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 19.4 minutes a game for the Red Raiders.
The one potential advantage of UL being sidelined Saturday is that leading scorer Jordan Brown (14.8 points, 8.8 rebounds) would not have been available to play after suffering an “upper body” injury in a Jan. 4 practice.
Without further complications, Marlin may have access to his entire roster for the first time this season Thursday.
Not a single player has started all 13 games, but the injuries and rugged early schedule may pay off in the long run.
“I think it gave some other guys some opportunity and helped develop a little bit,” Marlin said.