It’s not that he feels obligated to be in Lafayette this weekend when the memorial statue of longtime UL baseball coach Tony Robichaux is unveiled.
Sculptor Brian Hanlon is scheduled to arrived in town Friday from his home in Toms River, New Jersey, because he wants to be here.
“It’s not necessary,” Hanlon said. “It’s actually none of my business on Saturday, but just spiritually and mentally this job is more than Xs and Os for me.
“I got to know Phil (Devey) and I like the community. I love the back story here — how grassroots Phil made it. I wanted to experience the love at that moment.”
Shortly after Robichaux’s sudden death on July 3, Devey contacted Hanlon about his dream of sculpting a statue of Robichaux to put in front of Russo Park.
All the funding — in the neighborhood of $160,000-plus — was from Robichaux’s former players, both at UL and McNeese State.
The statue’s unveiling prior to Saturday’s 2 p.m. game against Louisiana Tech will be among several memorial ceremonies throughout the weekend to honor the life of Robichaux and his family.
UL suggests fans to be in their seats by 5:45 p.m. Friday for the pregame ceremony before the 2020 season opener against Southeastern.
“Out of 550 statues, only about three have I seen in this type of fashion,” Hanlon said. Often, when creating a statue of a high-profile sports figure, a lot of weatlhy people and egos are involved, he said.
“This particular project, there were like no egos. It was incredible and I think it was a reflection of Tony.”
Prior to Devey contacting Hanlon, the sculptor knew of Robichaux — or perhaps more specifically knew of UL — because of a former coach at the university.
“I knew of him because your former basketball coach (Beryl Shipley) was prolific in breaking the color barrier,” Hanlon said.
“He was very controversial, but in a good way. How is there not a Shipley statue? I want to sculpt Shipley. That would be great. Let’s get the word out there.”
The more Hanlon learned about Robichaux’s story, the more he wanted to do the project and the more he wanted to be here for the unveiling.
“If he (Robichaux) was an SOB and they were doing a statue of him, first of all, I probably would have walked away from the project,” Hanlon said. “But if I found out too late, no way I’d show up for the dedication, because I wouldn’t want to be a part of that.
“In a way, I was already one step ahead of him (Devey), but I didn’t know Tony was this profoundly a faith-based guy of such character. It’s hard to know that if you don’t live there. Once I learned that, I was even more excited.”
Hanlon’s also not new to Louisiana. Among his many statues are those memorializing Tom Benson, Steve Gleason, Skip Bertman and Shaquille O’Neal, not to mention everyone from Billie Jean King to Jackson Robinson to Jim Brown, nationally.
The concept for the Robichaux statue came to Hanlon during conversations with Devey and Tony’s widow, Colleen.
During his few trips to Lafayette to discuss the project, Hanlon said he also met Robichaux’s replacement, Matt Deggs.
“I told him, ‘Do I need to drop and give you 20?’ ” Hanlon laughed. “I feel uncomfortable standing still near you.”
That intensity, though, figures to melt a bit during this weekend’s ceremonies, and Deggs is alright with that.
“I would expect them to,” Deggs said. “The game at this juncture … obviously we want to play our best, but my goodness, if you get lost in emotion, go for it. We all should, right?
“We’re not going to run from that or hide from that. We’ve addressed it multiple times. This is a huge weekend to unveil a statue and (retire) a number and to continue the healing process. We’re talking about a legend that meant so much to so many different people in so many different ways.”
UL junior shortstop Hayden Cantrelle is already looking forward to walking by the statue every day.
“Goosebumps more than anything,” Cantrelle said. “It’s something that’s bigger than me. We’re playing a game. What Coach Robe stood for was bigger than the game.
“Seeing the statue is just going to be a physical feeling every time you walk past it and it’s not going to get old.”
Want to go?
UL baseball fans are encouraged to be in there seats and ready for Friday’s pregame ceremonies slated to begin at 5:50 p.m. at Russo Park, followed immediately by the season opener against Southeastern.
Prior to Saturday’s 2 p.m. game two of the season against Louisiana Tech, the statue of Tony Robichaux will be unveiled for public viewing upon arriving at the ball park.