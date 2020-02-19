For the first time all season, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns didn’t get a good start on the mound.
And it almost didn’t matter.
After giving up eight runs in the first inning and two-thirds, the Cajuns’ bullpen held Tulane scoreless until the eighth inning to give UL a legitimate chance at a comeback.
But UL bats faltered after a five-run fourth to lose an 9-6 decision to the Green Wave on Wednesday at Russo Park.
“I think the story of the night is we weathered their storm, weathered their push and proved that we don’t have a glass jaw, which is good to see right now, especially the way we’ve started with five games in six days - all of them nip and tuck and tremendously emotional,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “Wednesday night game with a big series coming up this weekend, could have hung your head. That to me says a lot about our ball club. Find a way to get back into the game against a quality opponent like Tulane and really and truly one or two big hits from winning the thing.”
Senior Caleb Armstrong got the strong bullpen effort going with 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings with two strikeouts.
Junior Brandon Talley then shined for 3.1 innings, allowing one run on two hits, no walks and striking out five.
“What can you say about Armstrong?” Deggs said. “He came in and stabilized things for us and gave us a chance to settle in offensively, and then Talley pitched the ball extremely well to give us a chance to win that ball game.”
Before those arms hit the game, though, Tulane jumped all over UL starter Brock Batty.
Frankie Niemann’s two-run double and an RBI double by Hudson Haskin ignited the five-run first inning.
The big blow for the Green Wave (now 4-0) came with two outs in the second inning with a three-run home run by Grant Mathews.
Two innings later, the Cajuns made the bullpen’s effort relative for a stretch by posting a five-run frame to cut Tulane’s lead to 8-5.
Four walks and two hit batsmen sparked the inning, but a two-run Nick Hagedorn single and RBI double from Brennan Breaux contributed as well.
The inning was almost even bigger when Alex Hannie’s line drive to first was snagged with the bases load.
“It was a tough-luck night for us offensively,” Deggs said. “A lot of balls were flying around the yard low and hard. It was a lot better approach, starting to lean on people and grind Abs, find ways to reach base. We just never were able to come up with that one to bust the game open.”
Jonathan Windham got UL (now 1-4) even closer with a two-out, RBI double in the fifth to make it 8-6.
But that’s when Tulane’s bullpen began getting stingy.
Luke Janetta settled down the Wave’s pitching with 3.1 shutout innings with no hits or walks with two strikeouts.
“I like the way they played,” Deggs said. “I can go home and sleep good after this one. These are games I’m used to right here. These are grind-it-out games and I liked the fact that we didn’t flinch or back up. We just kept coming – a lot of rah-rah back and forth.
“They hit us with a pretty good haymaker there to begin with, knocked us back and we got back up and got back in the fight. To me, that’s what it’s all about. That’s what good teams do and those are the teams that win in April, May and June.”