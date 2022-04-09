BR.lhsaaindoortrack.022022 HS 442.JPG

Scotlandville's Broderick Davis, center, wins the 300 hurdles at Friday's Meet of Champions at UL's Cajun Track.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Meet of Champions

(At UL's Cajun Track)

BOYS RUNNING EVENTS

100 - 1, Ra'hji Dennis, Karr, 10.81. 2, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10.91. 3, Javen Nicholas, St, Aug, 11.17.

200 - 1, Tyriq Wilson, St. Aug, 22.20. 2, Deantre Jackson Jr, Karr, 22.61.3, Jacob Phillips, University, 22.8.

400 - 1, Matthews Collins, East Ascension, 50.01. 2, Camren Hardy, Karr, 50.35. 3, Mason Edwards, Denham, 51.71.

800 - 1, Zander Dunbar, St. Aug, 1:56.5. 2, Trevor Demei, Central Lafourche, 1:58.26. 3, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 1:59.35.

1600 - 1, Tyler Thibodeaux, Dunham, 4:44.00. 2, Kason Comeaux, SUL, 4:44.7. 3, William Bellina, Ascension Catholic, 4:51.0.

3200 - 1, John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 9:39.03. 2, Blsyton Bernard, University, 9:50.34. 3, Owen Folse, Central Lafourche, 10:17.03.

110H - 1, Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 15.97. 2, Chase Hernandez, David Thibodaux, 16.16.

300H - 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 39.63. 2, Markel Myles, Karr, 40.84. 3, Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 40.40.

RELAY EVENTS

4x100 - 1, Edna Karr, 42.43. 2, Scotlandville, 42.81. 3, St. Augustine, 43.22.

4x200 - 1, Edna Karr, 1:26.94. 2, St. Augustine, 1:28.18. 3, Scotlandville, 1:28.80.

4x400 - 1, Edna Karr, 3:25.10. 2, St. Augustine, 3:27.52. 3, University Lab, 3:29.52.

4x800 - 1, Central Lafourche, 8:16.66. 2, Scotlandville, 8:41.63. 3, East Ascension, 8:53.34.

FIELD EVENTS

SP - 1, Mehki Smith, Scotlandville, 51-0. 2, Kalen Adama, Central Lafourche, 46-3. 3, Lucious Guillory, Iowa, 45-10.5.

DIS - 1, Andrew Goodwin, Denham, 136-6. 2. Hayden Klingman, Vandebilt, 136-0. 3, Haywood Gallien, Northwest, 127-3.

JAV - 1, Andrew Goodwin, Denham, 145-11. 2, Brandon Daigle, SUL, 145-11. 3, Spence Nixon, South Lafourche, 141-6.

LJ - 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 22-7.5. 2, Edan Stagg, University, 21-10. 3, Domanick Sowell, Nat.-Central, 21-3.

TJ - 1, Demarion Sowell, Natchitoches, 44-9. 2, Everette Prejean, Northside, 44-2. 3, Christian Malbreaux, Iowa, 40-7.

HJ - 1, Quinton Collins, IOWA, 6-2. 2, Domanick Baptiste, Scotlanville, 6-0. 3,Shafter St. Cyr III, 5-8.

PV - 1, Mason Abshire, St. Louis, 15-3. 2, Justin Perault, Denham, 13-0. 3, Jonathan Woods, STM, 13-0.

GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS

100 - 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 12.66. 2, Kierra Wallace, Baton Rouge, 12.88. 3, Haden Fergerson, Northwest, 12.88.

200 - 1, Quincy Simon, Northside, 25-15. 2, Kiearra Wallace, Baton Rouge, 26.33. 3, Makeriah, Harris, Scotlandville, 26.88.

400 - 1, Quincy Simon, Northside, 57.75. 2, Hannah Bouillion, St. Louis, 59.00. 3, Sydney Johnson, East Ascension, 1:01.40.

800 - 1, Kori Dupree, Karr, 2:25.12. 2, Cayden Boudreaux, Alabany, 2:27.19. 3, Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis, 2:28.70.

1600 - 1, Ella Segura, St. Louis, 5:18.22, 2, Cayden Boudreaux, Albany. 3, Hannah Linebaugh, Denham, 5:25.26.

3200 - 1, Riley Ries, Dunham, 11:43.70. 2, Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 12:10.56. 3, Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 12:11.22.

100H - 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 14.27. 2, Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge, 15.41. 3, Bridget Trahan, Sulphur, 15.75.

RELAY EVENTS

4x100 - 1, Northside (Danya Curry, Remi Pierre, JaNeisha Collins, Kinsley Batiste), 49.18. 2, St. Louis, 49.21. 3, Scotlandville, 49.36.

4x200 - 1, Scotlandville, 1:40.25. 2, Northside, 1:42.06. 3, Brusly, 1:43.99.

4x400 - 1, Northside (Danaish George, Zirra Wilson, Makya Thibodeaux, Quincy Simon), 4:09.01. 2, Brusly, 4:13.90. 3, Northwest, 4:28.55.

4x800 - 1, Scotlandville, 10:29.22 2, St. Louis, 10:34.70/. 3. Denham Springs, 10:39.24.

FIELD EVENTS

SP - 1, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 43-2. 2, Leah Guy, Liberty, 37-2. 3, Renee Anderson, Karr, 36-3.

JAV - 1, Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 130-7. 2, Kaylen Rabalais, Bunkie, 125-1. 3, Sydney Johnson, East Ascension, 113-9.

DIS - 1, Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 119-1. 2, Laila Gay, Baton Rouge, 116-7. 3, Leah Guy, Liberty, 112-6.

LJ - 1, Tia Reder, St. Louis, 17-11.75. 2, Key'ona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 17-8. 3, Jordyn Taylor, Denhan, 17-2.5.

TJ - 1, Ke'yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 38-7. 2, Taia Reder, St. Louis, 36-3.75. 3, Sahnya Lathon, East Ascension, 35-0.

HJ - 1, Myca Trail, SL, 5-2. 2, Maci Fontenot, SL; Alanah Finch, CL; Sahnya Lathon, EA; Kallie Calvaruso, DS, 5-0.

PV - 1, No qualified jumpers.