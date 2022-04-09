Meet of Champions
(At UL's Cajun Track)
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1, Ra'hji Dennis, Karr, 10.81. 2, Kaleb Jackson, Liberty, 10.91. 3, Javen Nicholas, St, Aug, 11.17.
200 - 1, Tyriq Wilson, St. Aug, 22.20. 2, Deantre Jackson Jr, Karr, 22.61.3, Jacob Phillips, University, 22.8.
400 - 1, Matthews Collins, East Ascension, 50.01. 2, Camren Hardy, Karr, 50.35. 3, Mason Edwards, Denham, 51.71.
800 - 1, Zander Dunbar, St. Aug, 1:56.5. 2, Trevor Demei, Central Lafourche, 1:58.26. 3, Cameron Kelly, Teurlings, 1:59.35.
1600 - 1, Tyler Thibodeaux, Dunham, 4:44.00. 2, Kason Comeaux, SUL, 4:44.7. 3, William Bellina, Ascension Catholic, 4:51.0.
3200 - 1, John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 9:39.03. 2, Blsyton Bernard, University, 9:50.34. 3, Owen Folse, Central Lafourche, 10:17.03.
110H - 1, Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 15.97. 2, Chase Hernandez, David Thibodaux, 16.16.
300H - 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 39.63. 2, Markel Myles, Karr, 40.84. 3, Kalix Robinson, Comeaux, 40.40.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 - 1, Edna Karr, 42.43. 2, Scotlandville, 42.81. 3, St. Augustine, 43.22.
4x200 - 1, Edna Karr, 1:26.94. 2, St. Augustine, 1:28.18. 3, Scotlandville, 1:28.80.
4x400 - 1, Edna Karr, 3:25.10. 2, St. Augustine, 3:27.52. 3, University Lab, 3:29.52.
4x800 - 1, Central Lafourche, 8:16.66. 2, Scotlandville, 8:41.63. 3, East Ascension, 8:53.34.
FIELD EVENTS
SP - 1, Mehki Smith, Scotlandville, 51-0. 2, Kalen Adama, Central Lafourche, 46-3. 3, Lucious Guillory, Iowa, 45-10.5.
DIS - 1, Andrew Goodwin, Denham, 136-6. 2. Hayden Klingman, Vandebilt, 136-0. 3, Haywood Gallien, Northwest, 127-3.
JAV - 1, Andrew Goodwin, Denham, 145-11. 2, Brandon Daigle, SUL, 145-11. 3, Spence Nixon, South Lafourche, 141-6.
LJ - 1, Broderick Davis, Scotlandville, 22-7.5. 2, Edan Stagg, University, 21-10. 3, Domanick Sowell, Nat.-Central, 21-3.
TJ - 1, Demarion Sowell, Natchitoches, 44-9. 2, Everette Prejean, Northside, 44-2. 3, Christian Malbreaux, Iowa, 40-7.
HJ - 1, Quinton Collins, IOWA, 6-2. 2, Domanick Baptiste, Scotlanville, 6-0. 3,Shafter St. Cyr III, 5-8.
PV - 1, Mason Abshire, St. Louis, 15-3. 2, Justin Perault, Denham, 13-0. 3, Jonathan Woods, STM, 13-0.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1, Sade Gray, Scotlandville, 12.66. 2, Kierra Wallace, Baton Rouge, 12.88. 3, Haden Fergerson, Northwest, 12.88.
200 - 1, Quincy Simon, Northside, 25-15. 2, Kiearra Wallace, Baton Rouge, 26.33. 3, Makeriah, Harris, Scotlandville, 26.88.
400 - 1, Quincy Simon, Northside, 57.75. 2, Hannah Bouillion, St. Louis, 59.00. 3, Sydney Johnson, East Ascension, 1:01.40.
800 - 1, Kori Dupree, Karr, 2:25.12. 2, Cayden Boudreaux, Alabany, 2:27.19. 3, Kenzie Touchet, St. Louis, 2:28.70.
1600 - 1, Ella Segura, St. Louis, 5:18.22, 2, Cayden Boudreaux, Albany. 3, Hannah Linebaugh, Denham, 5:25.26.
3200 - 1, Riley Ries, Dunham, 11:43.70. 2, Angelle Dupuis, Teurlings, 12:10.56. 3, Lexi Guidry, Teurlings, 12:11.22.
100H - 1, Makeriah Harris, Scotlandville, 14.27. 2, Jessica Pitcher, Baton Rouge, 15.41. 3, Bridget Trahan, Sulphur, 15.75.
RELAY EVENTS
4x100 - 1, Northside (Danya Curry, Remi Pierre, JaNeisha Collins, Kinsley Batiste), 49.18. 2, St. Louis, 49.21. 3, Scotlandville, 49.36.
4x200 - 1, Scotlandville, 1:40.25. 2, Northside, 1:42.06. 3, Brusly, 1:43.99.
4x400 - 1, Northside (Danaish George, Zirra Wilson, Makya Thibodeaux, Quincy Simon), 4:09.01. 2, Brusly, 4:13.90. 3, Northwest, 4:28.55.
4x800 - 1, Scotlandville, 10:29.22 2, St. Louis, 10:34.70/. 3. Denham Springs, 10:39.24.
FIELD EVENTS
SP - 1, Laila Guy, Baton Rouge, 43-2. 2, Leah Guy, Liberty, 37-2. 3, Renee Anderson, Karr, 36-3.
JAV - 1, Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 130-7. 2, Kaylen Rabalais, Bunkie, 125-1. 3, Sydney Johnson, East Ascension, 113-9.
DIS - 1, Emma Freeman, St. Louis, 119-1. 2, Laila Gay, Baton Rouge, 116-7. 3, Leah Guy, Liberty, 112-6.
LJ - 1, Tia Reder, St. Louis, 17-11.75. 2, Key'ona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 17-8. 3, Jordyn Taylor, Denhan, 17-2.5.
TJ - 1, Ke'yona Gabriel, Central Lafourche, 38-7. 2, Taia Reder, St. Louis, 36-3.75. 3, Sahnya Lathon, East Ascension, 35-0.
HJ - 1, Myca Trail, SL, 5-2. 2, Maci Fontenot, SL; Alanah Finch, CL; Sahnya Lathon, EA; Kallie Calvaruso, DS, 5-0.
PV - 1, No qualified jumpers.