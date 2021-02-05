JONESBORO, Ark. – It was night a good night for UL’s defense against Arkansas State in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
After jumping out to a 12-point lead in the first half, the Red Wolves ended up shooting 57 percent from the field in claiming a 95-87 win over the Ragin’ Cajuns.
The Cajuns dropped to 13-5 overall and 7-4 in league play, while Arkansas State improved to 7-9 and 4-5. The two teams will meet for the fourth time this season at 4 p.m. Saturday after UL swept Arkansas State in Lafayette two weeks ago.
Dou Gueye had a big night for the Cajuns in a losing cause with 23 points and 14 rebounds, despite missing five of eight tries at the free throw line.
The Cajuns actually shot 52 percent from the field themselves and made nine 3-pointers. The problem was Arkansas State made 11 behind the arc and only committed eight turnovers to 15 for UL.
Cedric Russell scored 19 points, while UL’s other two double-digit scorers were Theo Akwuba with 11 points and five rebounds and Isaiah Richards with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Mylik Wilson continued his sophomore slump with seven points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field with four rebounds.