INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
A win would extend UL’s national-best winning streak to 15 games, as well as get the Cajuns off to a 2-0 start for only the second time since 2012.
KEY MATCHUP
EMU OL vs. UL's defensive front – The Cajuns typically can match opponents in the speed category, but UL must keep EMU's 220-pound running back and two guards over 300 pounds from controlling the line of scrimmage.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cajuns: UL tight end Johnny Lumpkin caught five passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns last week.
Eagles: EMU running back Samson Evans ran for 89 yards with two touchdowns last week. It was his third straight game with a rushing TD going back to last season.
FACTS & FIGURES
The all-time series is tied at 1-1 with both home teams winning – EMU 31-10 in 2005 and UL 33-14 in 2006 … Jerry Babb threw for 202 yards and two TDs and Jason Chery had five catches for 93 yards and 2 TDs in the Cajuns’ win … UL is 14-10 all-time against MAC foes, including a current three-game winning streak … Sophomore safety Courtline Flowers tied LB Kris Moncrief as UL’s leading tackler last week with five tackles … EMU coach Chris Creighton is now 7-2 in season openers after last week’s win … The Eagles are 7-12-1 vs. Sun Belt, including last year’s 59-21 win over Texas State … EMU has one Louisiana native on the roster in OL Richard Bates of Scotlandville Magnet … EMU was picked to finish fifth in the MAC race this season … WR Dylan Drummond has 154 career receptions, ranking him 13th among active FBS receivers, and he’s caught a pass in 32 straight games, ranking No. 3 nationally … UL gained 374 yards and allowed 260 last week, while EMU put up 395 yards and gave up 492.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
492 – Number of total yards EMU’s defense allowed to Eastern Kentucky last week, including 351 in the air.
11 – A win would tie the school record for consecutive wins at Cajun Field.
3 – Number of EMU wide receivers with at least four catches last week, while the Cajuns didn’t have any WR with more than two receptions.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Opposite fates
UL is 13-1 in one-score games over the past two seasons, while EMU has played 42 one-score games since 2016 and is 19-23. Only Nebraska (21) has more one-scoring losses since 2018 than the Eagles (15).
2 – Third down
The Eagles ranked 45th nationally at 42.4% conversions on third down last season and was 6-of-11 in the opener. UL was only 35% last year and was only 6-of-15 in its opener.
3 – Turnover battle
Both teams are typically good in turnovers. UL was plus-15 last season and was plus-2 in its opener, while EMU has won or tied (28 wins, 5 ties) that category in 33 of its last 35 games.
4 – Big returns
EMU had 110 yards on four kickoff returns last, while the Cajuns had 95 yards and a score on four punt returns.
SCHEDULES
EASTERN MICHIGAN (1-0)
Sept. 2 Eastern Kentucky, w 42-34
Sept. 10 at Louisiana, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Arizona State, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 Buffalo, TBA
Oct. 1 Massachusetts, 2 p.m.
Oct. 8 At Western Michigan, TBA
Oct. 15 Northern Illinois, TBA
Oct. 22 At Ball State, 2 p.m.
Oct. 29 Toledo, TBA
Nov. 8 At Akron, 7 p.m.
Nov. 16 At Kent State, 7 p.m.
Nov. 25 Central Michigan, 12 p.m.
LOUISIANA (1-0)
Sept. 3 Southeastern, La., W 24-7
Sept. 10 Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.
Sept. 17 At Rice, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 At ULM, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 South Alabama, TBA
Oct. 12 at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22 Arkansas State, TBA
Oct. 27 At Southern Miss, TBA
Nov. 5 Troy, TBA
Nov. 10 Georgia Southern, TBA
Nov. 19 At Florida State, TBA
Nov. 26 At Texas State, 4 p.m.
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 32, Eastern Michigan 17
If the Cajuns are going to have trouble in this matchup, it’ll likely be with Eastern Michigan big back and bulk in the middle of its offensive line. If UL’s defense can hold its own on the line of scrimmage, the secondary play is usually able to hold its down. The Cajuns’ passing game should be able to take that next step after the Eagles allowed 351 yards passing last weekend. And for the record, the unusual prediction of 32 points is a reference to the 32-30 bowl win by the 2011 Cajuns, who will be recognized during Saturday’s game.