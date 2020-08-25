Truthfully, his focus is on getting his 2020 team to keep the coronavirus away while preparing for the Sept. 12 opener at No. 23 Iowa State.

But somewhere during that process, UL coach Billy Napier is also in the early stages of trying to figure out how last week’s NCAA ruling giving an extra season of eligibility to all fall sports athletes will impact his program in the future.

“I’m still trying to work our way through what our strategy will be,” said Napier, who has 13 seniors on scholarship. “We’ve gotten to a point in year three where we’ve got a really lean roster. We’ve worked hard on it and we feel much better about it.”

For starters, Napier is waiting for full understanding of all of the implications of the ruling.

“I think that we’re waiting on words on how the NCAA will interpret all of this,” Napier said. “How many scholarship players can you have next year? If you add 25 to that mix, can you have 110 players next year? That’s what I’m waiting on.”

The next step is figuring out how it specifically affects UL’s roster for the 2021 season.

“I would be happy if every one of our seniors will come back,” Napier said. “I will tell you that.”

Even before any of those decisions are made, Napier said his staff will somewhat be making adjustments by signing “a much smaller group” in the upcoming signing period.

“We’ve been in a little conservative in terms of the number of offers we’ve given out and really thorough in vetting the offers and the commitments that we have taken,” Napier said.

Then there’s the next step of waiting to hear which players intend to return and which ones plan to move on.

“I think some of the seniors that we do have will have to decide if they want to play another year of football, right?” Napier said. “Then we’re going to have group that need to weigh their options relative to the National Football League, right?”

UL’s staff will aid in that process.

“Our plan is to give those guys the same feedback that maybe an underclassmen would get from the college advisory committee, and we would use the connections and resources that we know out there to help those guys - get a grade and see where they’re at relative to the pool of players and then they can make a good decision for their future based off of that,” he said.

Change signing period?

With so little face-to-face communication with prospective recruits for the upcoming signing class due to the coronavirus and high school football perhaps not ending until after Christmas like is anticipated in Louisiana, should the NCAA consider eliminating the December early signing period?

“I’m not sure,” Napier said. “I think I’ve certainly had those thoughts, because we’ve really have had minimal exposure to a lot of these kids.”

Napier could certainly see scenarios where such a decision could help both sides.

“Not only for them to be able to evaluate their options, but also for us to be able to evaluate the pool of players that are available,” Napier said. “You want to have an opportunity to meet them face-to-face and spend time with their families.”

With that said, Napier made it clear he fully supports the early signing period in general and wants it to continue in the future.

“Now they’re pretty adamant that it’s not going to happen, so our plan is to execute the same plan we had the last couple of years,” Napier said.

“I do think the early signing period has been good to the Cajuns. I think there’s a number of players that we would not have been able to hold on to if we had to wait another six weeks or so.”

Still going strong

With Hurricane Laura to consider this week, Napier and his staff do find comfort in continuing to be free of positive tests on his football team during training camp.

“We have not,” Napier said when asked if UL's received any positive tests since school began last Monday. “We’re on a pretty good streak here relative to being healthy.”

In Napier’s mind, that’s an illustration of how focused his team is on being a successful unit this fall.

“I tell our team all the time, this year in particular is going to be the ultimate test of our principles and values,” Napier said. “Can we have integrity? Can we play with togetherness? Do we have the discipline to make really good decisions away from the facility? Are we going to give effort and stay focused? Are we going to be tough-minded?”

Moreover, continuing the impressive run of negative test results will require more accountable as the Labor Day weekend approaches.

“I think there’s a lot of trust and respect that has to occur here for us to have this streak going,” Napier said. “Right now, our guys seem to be bought into that, and I think that is a good indication of the type of team we have.”

Bowl not in picture yet

On Tuesday, the Sun Belt Conference coaches picked the Ragin’ Cajuns to win the West Division finals.

If that happens, will a bowl game follow for the Cajuns for the third straight season?

Will it require winning that Sun Belt championship game to play in a bowl again?

“I haven’t,” Napier said when asked if he’s been informed what the bowl plans are if the regular season actually reaches a conclusion during his troubled 2020.

“We anticipate that there will be some opportunities,” Napier said. “We all understand that those will be icing on the cake, especially after a year like this. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it.”

Naturally, Napier’s focused is on preparing the right way for UL’s three games in September, as opposed to worrying about December and January just yet.

“In the meantime, if we want to be involved in those conversations, we’ve got to do the work and stay on the task at hand,” Napier said. “That’s where our focus is in right now.”