INDIANAPOLIS — The trait Raymond Calais wants to showcase when he performs on-field workouts Friday at the NFL scouting combine is also the label he wants to avoid the most.
The former Cecilia High School and UL running back knows people want to see his speed. He won state titles in the 100- and 200-meter races as a high-schooler, then went on to average 7.8 yards per carry in his four-year career with the Cajuns — including an absurd 9.3 yards per carry as a junior when he gained 754 yards on just 81 carries.
And he’s looking forward to giving the NFL talent evaluators what they want with a blistering 40-yard dash at the combine Friday — just so long as it does not carry the label, “track guy.”
See, Calais knows he is fast, but he also believes there will be some preconceptions made about him because of his size (he measured in at 5-foot-8, 188 pounds) and because he did not play at a power college football program. And yes, because that speed suggests he is something that he does not believe he is.
“I really have a lot of doubters,” Calais said. “I just want to go out there and perform to the best of my abilities.”
To those who may think he was a one-tool player who made his living burning teams on the edges with speed plays, Calais suggests they watch some of his game footage.
One of the most frequent questions he has received this week in his informal meetings with NFL teams has been about his preferred running scheme. His answer, he said, has consistently been the inside zone — or running between the tackles, something so-called “track guys” aren’t known for.
“I had a 92-yard touchdown run that came inside, I had an 80-yard touchdown that came inside, a 60-yarder — everything was inside zone,” Calais said. “So I’m not shy of running between tackles.”
He wants to prove one more thing in Indianapolis, too, something prospective teams can not find much of on his game film: Calais hopes to show teams that he is a capable pass-catcher.
The Ragin’ Cajuns did not ask him to do much of that. He finished his four years at UL with 17 career catches. But he should get his opportunity when he goes through individual drills: At least one team requested Calais to perform wide receiver drills at the combine.
Calais is appreciative for the opportunity he’s been given to show what he can do in Indianapolis alongside this year’s top draft prospects. His main mission has been trying to make a good first impression when he meets NFL coaches.
By the time he spoke Wednesday, he had not yet done any formal interviews, but he’d spoken informally with several teams, including the New Orleans Saints.
“It’s been amazing, man,” Calais said. “I’ve been enjoying the process, getting to know every team, every running backs coach.”
He has spent the past couple months training for the combine at EXOS in Los Angeles. He is out to prove he is more than his 40-yard dash time, while at the same time proving his best trait is legitimate.
“That’s just all about pride,” Calais said. “I want to be the fastest guy at my position. So I can’t wait.”