His football team's game Saturday was already canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the team impacting at least 33 players and now UL head coach Billy Napier has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a university news release, Napier began exhibiting symptoms Tuesday evening and began quarantining at that time. Although an antigen and a molecular test on Napier were negative, his symptoms persisted and he received a positive test Saturday.

The Cajuns were still expected to resume practice Saturday without Napier. Depending on his recovery, Napier would travel separately to Monroe if the Cajuns are still able to play ULM on Saturday, Nov. 28. If Saturday's UL-ULM matchup can't be played, it would be rescheduled for Dec. 12 under the current plan.

"I would first and foremost like to thank everyone involved for their support of our entire organization this past week," Napier said. "I recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will be isolating from my family, who have all remained healthy. I will be following all guidelines and recommendations set forth by our team medical staff and local public health officials. I am proud of how our student-athletes and staff have responded to this adversity. I challenge everyone, myself included, to adhere to all safety recommendations as we navigate this unprecedented time.”

Napier's Cajuns are currently 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Sun Belt play. UL has already clinched a spot in the Sun Belt Conference championship game and now waits to see which team will win the East title.