The 2021-22 college basketball season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns ended with a 80-71 loss to Georgia State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game Monday in Pensacola, Florida.
Like coach Bob Marlin observed in the postgame press conference, it was the two teams that many predicted would be left standing prior to the season.
How they both got there, though, couldn’t have been predicted by anyone.
The champion Panthers hardly looked like the polished team that seemed to have every answer for the game Cajuns in Monday’s finals for most of the season.
Georgia State came to Lafayette on Jan. 27 with an 0-4 record in Sun Belt play, without a Division I win since November and a starting lineup filled with awful shooting percentages.
That’s not the team any of us witnessed Monday.
Meanwhile, the Cajuns struggled to get much over .500 throughout the season with injuries, COVID, inexperienced guard play, turnovers and missed free throws among the various reasons.
Many UL fans threw up their hands in total frustration when the Cajuns lost eight of 10 midway through league play.
Somehow, though, the team kept the faith and carried that all the way to the championship game.
So while many wonder where each program will go from here, it’s no mystery to Marlin’s players.
They’re already focused on the offseason and getting back to this point next season, so they can enjoy Georgia State’s side of the title game emotions.
"I was just real excited how hard we fought and how positive we were mentally and physically," UL guard Jalen Dalcourt said. "I'm just excited to get ready to work next year. The guys, we took this one on the chin. We're all just talking about working next season to get back to this. We don't like this feeling at all."
Marlin’s bunch certainly made quite an impression in Pensacola.
Fittingly, Georgia State’s Corey Allen was named the tournament’s Outstanding Player after 29 points in the finals.
"He had a big game," Marlin said of Allen. "He's an older guy. Their guys are all a lot older than our guys. They have experience and it showed."
Indeed, Georgia State was clearly more NCAA-equipped at this point.
But two of the six members on the all-tournament team were UL’s Jordan Brown and Greg Williams.
Williams, who scored 15 points with five rebounds Monday, spearheaded UL’s run that saw the Cajuns win six of seven games going into Monday’s title game appearance.
"I'm real proud," Williams said. "I'm glad to be a part of the family that we've built. I'm looking forward to the future. It's a bad, but good feeling. I can't wait until we start next year.
"Personally I can't stop looking at the television because it hurts. I don't want to have that feeling."
For most of the season, Kobe Julien’s inconsistency led to the fans’ frustration of UL’s roller-coaster campaign. And just as Julien began displaying that consistency on the court, he suffered another season-ending knee injury in the regular-season finale.
Again, Marlin’s troops somehow rallied and even flourished.
"They stayed together," Marlin said. "We lost a couple guys and they stayed together to win it and when they got to this stage, they played really well.
“Very proud. We could have dropped our heads. A lot of people gave up on us, our fans, and we used that as motivation. We felt like we could get here and win this and I think we proved that we could.”
The only player out of eligibility is Dou Gueye, who scored zero points with two rebounds in four minutes in Monday’s loss.
Theoretically, 6-foot-10 Isaiah Richards could return for his sophomore season after being ineligible this spring.
We’ll all wait to see how Julien’s injury situation plays out.
Last year, Cedric Russell and Mylik Wilson transferred out, so we’ll monitor how the transfer portal treats UL this offseason.
To Dalcourt anyway, this run gave him hope for brighter days in the future.
“This was good,” he said. “It felt real good. I felt like we were supposed to be there. We definitely were supposed to be there. Playing those four games really helped us come together … really helped us grow together and had a stronger bond.
“Everybody was uplifting each other. We stuck with the system. We trusted the coaching staff and we trusted each other.”