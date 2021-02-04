Yes, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns swept Arkansas State at the Cajundome two weeks ago.
And yes, the Cajuns are now 7-3 in league play and in first place in the Sun Belt West race, while the Red Wolves are 3-5 with only ULM having an worse league mark in the entire conference.
And yes, UL’s beaten Arkansas State four straight times in recent years, as well as 13 of the last 18 meetings.
But no, don’t expect the Cajuns to be an overconfident group when they travel for the rematch at First National Bank Arena Jonesboro this weekend, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.
There are several reasons for UL to avoid such a trap.
“I think Arkansas State is really good, really athletic,” UL director of operations Mike Murphy said. “Their record might not show it, but they can be really explosive. I think they’re a very good team that’s just has had some tough breaks.”
The Red Wolves (6-9, 3-5) were led by freshman post Norchad Omier in the first series in Lafayette with a combined 28 points and 23 rebounds in the two games.
The Cajuns were able to limit Caleb Fields to nine points in the first game and seven in the rematch, while Marquis Eaton settled for 15 and 10 points, respectively.
“The other thing we have to do is get back in transition,” Murphy said. “Their guards bring it. I think Fields is as good as anybody in the league. If he gets going, he can be really dangerous. They’ve also got really good post play. They can rebound the basketball.”
In the first win, UL rode Cedric Russell with 26 points and center Theo Akwuba with 24 points and 10 rebounds. In the Saturday game, Jacobi Gordon came off the bench red hot with 14 points behind 5-of-5 shooting from the perimeter to aid in Akwuba being one of five double-figure scorers in that 77-74 win.
“Theo Akwuba had a great weekend against them,” Murphy said. “Anytime you can have a stretch-4 hit the 3, it makes it really hard to double in the post. One-on-one with Theo, we’re going to get him the ball.
“We’re going to have shoot the ball well early from the perimeter, so they can’t just load the lane and double in the post.”
Murphy also warns playing a team with a 3-5 record can be a double-edged sword.
“They’re also a team playing with their backs against the wall, which makes them very dangerous,” he added.
The fact that it’s on the road and a long bus ride is another factor.
“It’s really hard to win up there,” Murphy said. “It’s a long trip. It’s a 7 to 7 and a half hour bus ride.
“When you’ve got guys with sore hips, riding that charter bus is complicated.”
One of the five double-figure scorers in the second game was UL freshman Ty Harper, who had 11 points in 17 minutes. Freshman guards Kentrell Garnett and Michael Thomas could even be utilized to defend Arkansas State’s fast pace.
“We can’t celebrate a made shot, we can’t agonize over a missed shot,” Murphy said. “We’ve got to get back and guard the basketball, guard the basket – look for that next receiver, so we can run people off the 3-point line.
“We’re probably going to have to get our guards back early, which served us well against Texas State.”
The Cajuns do get coach Bob Marlin back for this series after the head coach was forced to sit out last week’s trip to San Marcos, Texas while being quarantined.
It would be a huge weekend for Marlin as well. Marlin is two wins away from surpassing Kermit Davis of Middle Tennessee to become the Sun Belt Conference’s all-time winningest coach.
Marlin became the third UL coach in history to enter the 200-win club.