2021 All-Sun Belt Conference team
FIRST TEAM
Ciara Bryan, UL
Summer Ellyson, UL
Sara Vanderford, Texas State
Leanna Johnson, Troy
Jessica Mullins, Texas State
Olivia Lackie, South Alabama
Kj Murphy, UTA
Katie Webb, Troy
Jayden Mount, ULM
Kandra Lamb, UL
Kendall Talley, UL
Meredith Keel, South Alabama
Tara Oltmann, Texas State
Jade Sinness, Troy
Katie Lively, Troy
Player of the Year: Ciara Bryan, UL
Pitcher of the Year: Summer Ellyson, UL
Freshman of the Year: Sara Vanderford, Texas State
Newcomer of the Year: Ciara Bryan, UL
Coach of the Year: Gerry Glasco, UL
SECOND TEAM
Kelly Horne, Troy
Meagan King, Texas State
Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama
Bailee Wilson, Georgia Southern
Makiya Thomas, Coastal Carolina
Kaitlyn Alderink, UL
Abby Krzywiecki, South Alabama
Kenzie Longanecker, App State
Alissa Dalton, UL
Julie Rawls, UL
Korie Kreps, ULM
Kayla Rosado, Coastal Carolina
Justice Milz, UL
Gabby Buruato, Appalachian State
Arieann Bell, Texas State