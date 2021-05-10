ACA.ulsoftball1.050821
Buy Now

UL starting pitcher Summer Ellyson was honored as the Sun Belt Conference's Pitcher of the Year for the 2021 season.

 Brad Kemp/LouisianaAthletics

2021 All-Sun Belt Conference team

 

FIRST TEAM

Ciara Bryan, UL

Summer Ellyson, UL

Sara Vanderford, Texas State

Leanna Johnson, Troy

Jessica Mullins, Texas State

Olivia Lackie, South Alabama

Kj Murphy, UTA

Katie Webb, Troy

Jayden Mount, ULM

Kandra Lamb, UL

Kendall Talley, UL

Meredith Keel, South Alabama

Tara Oltmann, Texas State

Jade Sinness, Troy

Katie Lively, Troy

Player of the Year: Ciara Bryan, UL

Pitcher of the Year: Summer Ellyson, UL

Freshman of the Year: Sara Vanderford, Texas State

Newcomer of the Year: Ciara Bryan, UL

Coach of the Year: Gerry Glasco, UL

SECOND TEAM

Kelly Horne, Troy

Meagan King, Texas State

Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama

Bailee Wilson, Georgia Southern

Makiya Thomas, Coastal Carolina

Kaitlyn Alderink, UL

Abby Krzywiecki, South Alabama

Kenzie Longanecker, App State

Alissa Dalton, UL

Julie Rawls, UL

Korie Kreps, ULM

Kayla Rosado, Coastal Carolina

Justice Milz, UL

Gabby Buruato, Appalachian State

Arieann Bell, Texas State

View comments