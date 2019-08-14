UL football coach Billy Napier unveiled a new team rule in his normal mid-week August camp press conference Wednesday.
Starting with the beginning of this school year, all scholarship UL football players will be required to be a minimal level $50 member of the RCAF. The rule will be optional for walk-on members of the squad.
“It’s all about gratitude,” Napier said.
New RCAF executive director Lee De Leon addressed the team Wednesday morning, detailing the inner workings of the RCAF fundraising process and how it impacts the student-athlete experience.
“That’s probably a little bit unheard of and a little bit unique, but I think this is a place where that would be appreciated,” Napier said of the new team rule. “I think it’s part of the type of program that we want to have. We want our players to be educated and understand the benefits that come with being a student-athlete and that is not something that should be taken lightly — the effort and time and investment that the people that support athletes at UL have put in into this program.”
In addition to influencing the players’ perspective now, the athletic department is hoping the rule establishes a long-term bond with the university.
“We’re trying to create a scenario where five or 10 years from now these are guys who will give back and continue to be a part of the program and realize what this place did for them,” Napier said. “ I think we got that message across this morning and certainly that was a good thing.”