The No. 14-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns ended up scoring eight more runs in the game, but so much about the two runs they scored in the bottom of the first stuck out in coach Gerry Glasco’s mind after Thursday’s 10-3 win over South Alabama.

The Cajuns, who improved to 42-10 overall and will next play the UTA-Texas State winner at 10 a.m. Friday, got the scoring started with a Kaitlyn Alderink one-out bunt single.

That set the stage for Kendall Talley, who typically looks more like a candidate for the very top or very bottom of the lineup than a No. 3 hitter.

But the “feisty competitor” did exactly what Glasco envisioned, ignited her ball club with a two-run home run.

Cajuns advance in SBC tourney with blowout win over ULM After a Senior Day loss to UL-Monroe, the UL softball team may have uncovered a chip on their shoulder heading into the Sun Belt Conference To…

“She’ll never back down from anybody,” Glasco said of Talley. “I really wanted that swagger up there against them … I just thought her presence would be imposing on (South Alabama starter Olivia) Lackie.”

Talley said it wasn’t her first time hitting third this season and it didn’t change her approach anyway.

“That was definitely a huge moment for my team and for myself,” Talley said. “I still don’t consider myself a power hitter. I’m just there to do a job. Kaitlyn got on base and it was my job to move her around the bases, score her and the ball happened to go over the fence.”

Talley is now hitting .357 with three homers and 23 RBIs on the season.

“He’s told me it’s not my job to hit deep fly balls or home runs,” Talley said. “It’s just to keep the bat going – we just want to keep passing the bat throughout the lineup.

“Self-confidence and then belief from my teammates and coaching staff to tell him, ‘Hey, you’re here for a reason. You’re good and you can do this.’ ”

+2 It's hard to imagine 2021 Cajuns without late additions of Georgia transfers Ciara Bryan, Justice Milz When the UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team went through its fall season last year, naturally no one knew how many key contributors weren’t even o…

That 2-0 lead held until the Cajuns poured on two more in the four, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

That was more than enough for UL starting pitcher Summer Ellyson, who improved to 21-6 on the season with a win on her birthday.

“Summer is Summer,” Talley said. “It’s her birthday, so that’s exactly what she was going to do. It’s what she does every time. She’s incredible.

“We all joked with her today, ‘Summer how old are you, 27?’ But she’s actually only 24.”

Ellyson allowed one run on four hits, one walk and struck out 10 in seven innings. Karly Heath relieved her in sixth and allowed two singles before quickly being pulled, before Ellyson allowed a three-run homer to Kennedy Cronan.

“I think both the rise ball and the drop ball were working really well,” Ellyson said. “It also helps in my favor when I can have a good day with both of those pitches. It gives hitters a different look and they can’t settle on one pitch. I think it worked in my favor.

“I wouldn’t say better than I have all season long. I’ve had some good games this year. I just feel very loose today. I had a couple days rest and I think that really helped. I felt really good today.”

Glasco hoping star-studded Cajuns play to their potential at Sun Belt tournament The All-Sun Belt Conference team was released Monday afternoon just one day before the start of the league’s tournament in Troy, Alabama.

Glasco said the current plan is to pitch Kandra Lamb in Friday morning’s game. If UL wins that one as planned, Ellyson would then start Saturday’s final. If the Cajuns lose Friday, Ellyson would likely be starting in Saturday’s 11 a.m. elimination game.

“I thought she was as good as we’ve seen her,” Glasco said of Ellyson. “She had really good command of her drop and her rise and her change. There was a period there in the first four innings where you could tell they were really confused with how she was throwing.”

After only beating Lackie 1-0 in the first meeting against her back on March 26, the Cajuns scored seven runs on the talented freshman on nine hits.

“We definitely had a better game plan going into it,” Talley said. “When they came to our place a while back, we just knew that she threw hard. We didn’t really know what was so good about her. After that three-game series, we had a lot of respect for her. Coming into today, we had a much better game plan and a much better scouting report. We knew what pitch we wanted to hit.”

Bailey Curry added two hits and two RBIs off the bench, while Jade Gortarez, Julie Rawls and Alissa Dalton all added two hits and an RBI to the win.

Glasco also utilized some ultra-aggressive baserunning. One time, forcing a rundown resulted in a run and another in getting retired at the plate, but all part of the plan.

“My strategy before the game was to really create chaos and not allow her (Lackie) to get comfortable,” Glasco said. “That’s the reason we were running crazy between third and home and between second and third. I wanted to do things that made her always on her toes.”