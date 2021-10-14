Two days after UL’s best performance in recent memory, coach Billy Napier said the film backed up the impressions all who viewed the 41-13 triumph over Appalachian State got from Tuesday’s contest.

“A lot of good on the film,” Napier said. “It was the closest we played to our potential since this season started.”

Of course, nothing is ever perfect. There were some negatives to deal with moving forward as the Cajuns (5-1, 3-0) prepare for Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. road trip to meet Arkansas State on ESPNU.

The biggest news came on the injury front.

Sophomore defensive tackle Dalvin Hutchinson has been lost for the season with a knee injury, while sophomore linebacker Jasper Williams (knee) is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

Then there’s the kicking game.

“But I think the main thing is in the kicking game, we’ve got to improve,” Napier said. “I was a little disappointed with the gamechangers.”

It starts with the yardage in the return game. The Mountaineers had seven kickoff returns for 142 yards and outgained UL 147-58 in return yardage.

“We’ve got some work to do there across the board,” Napier said. “Same things with the six phases of the kicking game, we’re pretty good at two or three of them and then we’ve got some where we’ve got some work to do.

“We need more consistency in that part of our team. That should be an advantage for us relative the type of athletes we have with team speed.”

One of the kickoff returns got to midfield, leading to the Mountaineers’ only touchdown of the game.

Six games into it, the focus is on getting senior kicker Nate Snyder to upgrade his game.

“I would say right now, the coverage is strong,” Napier said. “That’s not a problem. It’s more the kick location and the distance. I’ve exhausting every resource I’ve got. Every kicking guru I know in this country has been contacted.

It’s just some technical things that Nate needs to do better.

“He needs to do it more consistently. He does it right a lot. I’m certainly proud of some of the things he did Saturday, but occasionally there will be a fundamental issue or flaw or technical issue that causes him to not be able to execute for the team.”

In other areas, Napier said his ball carriers need “to take care of the ball a little better. At times, we were a little bit careless with the ball.”

Don’t get him wrong, however. Napier went over most of that list with a smile on his face.

“I thought defensively in particular we were lights out,” Napier said. “It was a very clean tape. I think they got behind us maybe the first play of the second half, but outside of that, really good stuff on the film. The same can be said for offensively independent of a few penalties and the interception … and a three-and-out.”

The Cajuns’ practice Thursday was much like a typical Sunday walk-through session with the game still a full seven days away.

The next big issue Napier wants his team to address is not overlooking Arkansas State, which will be coming off a bye week with a disappointing 1-5, 0-2 record.

“That’s the big leadership challenge here,” Napier said. “Can we duplicate it? We know we’re going to get Arkansas State’s best effort. They had an open date. They’ve got good coaches, good players and we’re playing at their place.”