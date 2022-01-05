New UL head football coach coach Michael Desormeaux has named Connor Neighbors as the program’s Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Neighbors was on UL's strength staff this past season and will now assume the lead role in that area. Neighbors has previous experience at LSU and Alabama.
“Connor has been the ultimate professional since joining our staff in 2021,” Desormeaux said. “He has brought a new energy to our program and has cutting-edge ideas to continue to develop our student-athletes, help them limit injuries and perform at their highest possible levels. Connor has trained and worked under legends in the strength and conditioning world.
"We are so excited to see the trajectory of this program continue to climb under the direction of Connor and his strength and conditioning staff."
Neighbors served as the interim head strength coach for the Cajuns for the New Orleans Bowl after Mark Hocke left with Billy Napier to go to Florida.
During the 2021 season, Neighbors was in charge of strength and conditioning of the Cajuns' quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs.