LAFAYETTE — Two-way players — especially those that make significant impacts on both offense and defense — are almost unheard of in modern-day college football.
Receiver-turned-cornerback Michael Jacquet hasn’t had that opportunity for UL-Lafayette yet, but he’s going to get it.
“I think it’s going to be game-specific,” Cajuns coach Billy Napier said, “but I do think in every game, the guy could play both ways. He’s pretty electric with the ball, and he’s very instinctive.”
The junior from Beaumont, Texas, had played only offense in his first three years as a Cajun, and was one of four UL-Lafayette receivers with more than 30 catches last year (31 for 288 yards and two touchdowns), all of whom return for the 2018 season. That depth prompted the coaches to look at the receiver corps to try to bolster a thin and inexperienced secondary.
Defensive coordinator Ron Roberts made it clear that the staff didn’t just pull Jacquet’s name out of a hat to make that move.
“When he walks in the room, he’s an NFL corner,” Roberts said of the 6-foot-2, 201-pounder. “As far as a physical standpoint, he’s got all the tools to be an NFL cornerback. With him, it’s just playing catch-up. He’s raw at the position, but he can do some things that are pretty freakish athletically.”
“To hear coach Roberts say that gives me a lot of confidence,” said Jacquet, who made the move to defense before spring drills. “The transition’s been very exciting. I’ve been able to pick up on things based on what I did at receiver and trying to implement them at corner. I didn’t know how good I could be at this position, but coach Roberts and coach Napier and (first-year cornerbacks coach and former Auburn secondary standout Zac Etheridge) have been in my ear telling me how good I can be if I just put the work in.”
Jacquet started eight games at receiver last year, ranking fourth on the team in both catches and yards, including a team-long 54-yard touchdown grab from Levi Lewis in a 19-14 win at South Alabama. He also had 15 grabs in his redshirt freshman year.
Cornerback was a huge concern entering the offseason, but if Jacquet makes an effective transition, that looks like a strength. It helped that former St. Thomas More standout Kendall Johnson, who played 37 games and had 26 starts at Nevada from 2014-16, transferred back to his hometown for his final college season.
“I get a lot of mental things from Kendall,” Jacquet said. “He’s been playing there for a while and he’s very experienced. I ask him the little ins and outs, the little things that he does, and he shared those with me. His knowledge is going to help my IQ of the game.”
Jacquet’s game knowledge gets a boost from his prep background at Beaumont-Central, where he was a three-time all-district quarterback. He passed for 2,141 yards and 26 TDs along with rushing for 720 yards and 17 more scores as a senior.
“He’s got quarterback in his background, so he’s a guy that could make that transition,” Napier said. “He’s got two years to play, so he’s certainly got time to develop there. He certainly has the tools, he’s got length and he’s got great speed.”
It’s been many years since the Cajuns had a true two-platoon player, but with anticipated starters Ryheem Malone and Jarrod “Bam” Jackson still on the mend, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Jaquet line up on offense.
“We’ll have to go through fall camp to see how much that can occur from a physical standpoint,” Roberts said. “But he’s very football intelligent and that’s huge, that’s what’s allowed him to do this. It’s very hard for anybody to play both sides of the football. That’s why it’s not very common. It’s mentally being able to absorb the concepts you’re getting on both sides of the ball, but he’s done a good job of that.”
Jacquet said he won’t push the issue … not much, anyway.
“It’s not for me to say how much I should play or shouldn’t play on offense,” he said. “Whenever coach Napier says Mike, go in, I’m going to go in and give it my best. I’m not going to wave my number in front of them, unless I really want to get in, and then I may go stand by a coach and say, ‘C’mon, let me get in.’
“I’m excited about it. Not too many people get to play on both sides of the ball.”