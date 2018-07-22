Billy Napier’s back from the closest thing he’s had to a vacation since taking over the UL-Lafayette football program in mid-December.
An Independence Day tradition continued two weeks ago when Napier and his family joined his two football-coaching brothers — Kurt and Matt are high school coaches in their home state of Georgia — and their families for a week at the beach. But a season that gets underway in earnest in less than two weeks was never far from Napier’s mind.
And it’s clear that vacation’s over.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Napier said. “We’ve come a long way since December, and I think we’ve improved tremendously as a football team. But we’re still not close to where we need to be.”
Napier will certainly talk about those needs, and his team’s growth since he and his coaches — and a hugely increased support staff — hit the ground running in January, starting Monday at the Sun Belt Conference’s annual Football Media Day at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Napier, the Sun Belt’s other nine head coaches, and two players from each school will get their turn at the podiums beginning at 9 a.m. Napier is one of two new head coaches in the league, joining South Alabama’s Steve Campbell, but is also one of four different faces from last year’s media gathering. Chad Lunsford took over at Georgia Southern at midseason last year, and Joe Moglia returns to Coastal Carolina after missing the 2017 season for health reasons.
Fittingly for a man who’s been on the run since replacing the fired Mark Hudspeth on Dec. 15, Napier will be the first coach to speak following commissioner Karl Benson’s “State of the Sun Belt” address.
Napier, most recently the offensive coordinator at Arizona State, but part of two national championship staffs under Nick Saban at Alabama, figures to talk about all the “new” in the Cajuns program. There’s only one coaching holdover — assistant and former UL-Lafayette quarterback Michael Desormeaux — and the Cajuns football support staff has ballooned with the hiring of almost a dozen new people in strength and conditioning, nutrition, quality control, recruiting and evaluation and other areas.
The Cajuns will also have a new-look offense under coordinator Rob Sale and morphs into a 3-4 defensive alignment this season under coordinator and longtime Southeastern Louisiana coach Ron Roberts. But after his squad went through the various “phases” of the off-season — the “foundation” in January, the “identity” in prespring drills, the 15 spring practice sessions and the in-progress “regimen” for summer workouts — those aren’t new any more.
Instead, Napier says it’s likely the intangibles will determine if his team improves from last year’s third straight losing season (5-7) and quickly gets back to the level of Hudspeth’s first four years (2011-14), when the Cajuns went 9-4 four straight years including four straight bowl wins.
“That’s the one thing that we wanted to make our guys understand,” Napier said. “We had to make a commitment, and I mean a real commitment, to self-discipline. We’re not going to be as good as we can be and as good as we need to be if every person’s not buying in. That goes for all our coaches, all our support staff and all our players.
“There’s no question in my mind we’re a lot better football team than we were in January.”
Most outside the program aren’t “buying in” yet. The Cajuns were picked fourth out of five teams in last week’s announcement of the preseason coaches’ poll of this year’s new Sun Belt divisional alignment. They’re also tabbed either third or fourth by most preseason publications in a West Division where Arkansas State is a prohibitive favorite.
UL-Lafayette also travels to Mississippi State for its road opener Sept. 15 and visits Alabama — yes, the team and program upon which Napier has modeled the Cajuns — on Sept. 29 before getting into the heart of Sun Belt play. The Cajuns play their first conference game Sept. 22, hosting Coastal Carolina, the second of six home games.
“We have a lot of challenges,” he said. “But I’ve seen what this team’s accomplished and how it’s grown in just a few months.”