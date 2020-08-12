The more UL coach Billy Napier went on about the void at inside linebacker after the loss of Jacques Boudreaux, the longer the list got.

In addition to perhaps being the most aptly-named Ragin’ Cajun player in the program’s history, Boudreaux’s contributions to UL's 11-3 season were perhaps even more than Napier imagined.

“When you talk about Jacques, he was as good of an example of how we want our young men to leave here – a graduate, a tremendous leader, a guy who was very productive as a player,” Napier said. “He did an unbelievable job of representing the university in the community and will continue to do great things in life.

“Well-rounded guy. He was a really good leader and really good communicator on defense. He was an unbelievable practice player. He always had great attitude and energy.”

He stopped there, but not before adding, “so there is a little bit of a void” there.

Indeed.

There’s also a plan.

First, there was the good fortune learned late last season when the NCAA granted Ferrod Gardner an extra year of eligibility.

Then there was the more strategic move of returning junior Kris Moncrief back inside after primarily playing outside linebacker as a sophomore last fall.

Also adding to the transition involved in that position is defensive coordinator Ron Roberts coached this position prior to leaving UL for the Baylor Bears.

Taking over is assistant coach Austin Armstrong, who has gotten off to a good start.

“I think coach Armstrong has done a good job of hitting the ground running,” Napier said. “He’s very familiar with our scheme and the concepts on defense. He’s been a really good teacher in the meeting room and on the field, and he has a great relationship with the players.”

There’s also the added experience of part-time starter in redshirt juniors Lorenzo McCaskill and Jourdan Quibodeaux returning after emerging onto the scene at that spot in reserve roles last season.

While Boudreaux easily led the Cajuns with 106 tackles last season, McCaskill was second with 57 and Gardner was fifth with 47. Quibodeaux added 35 stops.

Moncrief, for one, isn’t concerned about the transition.

“With Ferrod and Zo coming back, they’re leaders also, so I feel like we’re going to be good,” he said. “We just all came in one and decided that we’re all going to have to step up one day and be one. We all have to be leaders in the room and on the field as well. We all just started pushing each other and we tell ourselves every day that we have to motivate each and the team.”

Moncrief said the teamwork has already been evident to him with his teammates helping him in his transition back to the middle.

“It really wasn’t a big change,” he said. “It hasn’t been this big ordeal. It’s just learning more plays and more alignments. It wasn’t a big deal. It ended up working out real well for me.

“It helps a lot. My teammates helped me too. At first, I had a little bit of trouble transferring back over to middle linebacker, but my teammates helped me. They just pushed me and it ended up working out good for us.”

In Napier’s mind, the only real question now is which young player will emerge as the No. 5 option inside.

“We’re excited about the experience we have coming back,” he said. “I feel good about that group.”

Napier also is intrigued with the versatility of being able to move Moncrief back outside if desired on occasion.

“I do think he’s going to play on the edge some on third down,” he said. “In our blueprint of defense, in a perfect world, you’ve got lots of versatility at linebacker. Not only do you have pass rush players in that outside backer room and D-line room, but in a perfect world, we’d develop some players in the inside backer room that also could play on the edge.”

The 6-1, 245-pound Moncrief contributed 40 tackles, 5.5 sacks, five hurries, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery last season.

“I trimmed down more,” Moncrief said. “I worked on mostly my speed, also being a team player and being a role model to the younger cats. Just being a leader overall.

“We’re very confident. We’re going to continue to put our heads down and work hard every day.”