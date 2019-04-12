It’s typically hard to gauge how to properly evaluate a spring game.

For UL coach Billy Napier and his staff, it figures to be a mixed bag when it comes to analyzing this year’s annual Vermilion-White spring game to be held at noon Saturday.

On one hand, it’s year two and the players and coaches are both much farther along in the understanding of Napier’s system.

On the other hand, the desire to play a more game-style spring game got a bit of a curve ball with the expected poor weather pushing the game into the Moncla Indoor Practice Facility.

Fans are still invited to attend the spring game, but obviously there will be a limited seating capacity in the indoor facility. The game will also be broadcasted on both Cox Sports Television and ESPN-Plus.

That weather obstacle will largely prevent Napier from learning a little more about his deep in the distress category, especially after Tuesday’s eye-opening practice.

“It’s pretty obvious that we’ve got a way to go from a mental toughness standpoint,” Napier said Tuesday after the most hot and humid practice of the spring season. “We had a few that gave into the conditions today. We’ve got to get to the point where those adverse conditions are to your advantage.

“Being in South Louisiana, we would hope that by the time we play a game, the heat and humidity would be our advantage. So we’ve got work to do there. We need to welcome days like today where it is difficult and you do have to get out of your comfort zone and your convictions are tested.”

Still, it will be more of a regular game format than a year ago. It will be four 15-minute quarters like usual. The difference is it’ll be running time – unless injuries are other unique stoppages occur - until the final four minutes of each half.

In those two four-minute stretches, the clock will stop just like a regular game. The difference is both offenses – up by 20 or down by 20 – must operate in a two-minute attack mode.

Injured defensive line has uphill climb vs. UL's vaunted O-line On paper, it’s likely the biggest mismatch the UL coaching staff has been dealing with throughout spring practice.

“I’m anxious to get out there and see where we’re at,” Napier said.

The team will be split up fairly equally with the first-string defense roughly on the same squad as the second-team offense and vice versa.

“It’ll be organized to where we can function,” Napier said. “It won’t necessarily reflect the depth chart. There may be a couple players where we have an emergency jersey and we have to switch a guy at some point. But for the most part, we’ll be completely divided in half.

“And hey, it’ll be thin at their position and it’ll be a difficult, tough day for them and they’ll have to push through, but it is what it is. We’re much farther along (than last year) and we need to play a full game.”

Another unique aspect of this spring game is Napier won’t be calling the offensive plays and coordinator Ron Roberts won’t be calling the defense.

The leadership team of players on both sides will select the assistant coach to call players for their respective units.

“It’ll be good for me to criticize somebody else,” joked Napier, who then explained that policy allowed for an “ownership and leadership opportunity for those guys making those selections.”

Naturally, the spring game is an opportunity for players all over the roster to make a good impression. It’s quite often as much or more about the battles for backup spots than skirmishes to declare starting positions.

“There’s tons of competition at a lot of positions,” Napier said. “Still at quarterback, there’s competition. There’s competition in critical back-up roles. Who’s the third-best inside backer? Who’s the third-best outside backer? Who’s the fourth safety? Who’s the third corner?

“There’s ton of competition going on. This is just another piece of the puzzle when you start evaluating a body of work. I think it’s a good test where each individual player is as a competitor."