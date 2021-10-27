The biggest question mark heading into the season for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns resided in the offensive backfield.

With Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas off to the NFL, would this latest crop of running backs be productive enough to carry the load?

Through seven games, it’s becoming obvious that the more the names change, the more things stay the same.

Perhaps it took a little longer than some years, but once again, UL’s offense is centered around a powerful rushing attack.

“It’s who we are,” UL coach Billy Napier said earlier this season.

That’s certainly been the case over the last three games, with the Cajuns averaging 298.3 yards rushing a game in that stretch.

That trend bodes well for the stretch drive for UL (6-1, 4-0 Sun Belt), starting Saturday at 11 a.m. for a homecoming game against Texas State at Cajun Field.

In last Thursday’s 28-27 win over Arkansas State, the Cajuns ran for 424 yards.

True freshman Montrell Johnson rushed for 150 yards and two scores on 17 carries, and he wasn’t even close to being the team’s leading rusher. That was junior Chris Smith with a career-high 238 yards and two scores on 24 carries.

Smith heaped much of the credit for that performance on the offensive line.

“The O-line said, ‘Run it behind us. We got you,’ and that’s what we did,” Smith said. “That O-line, I’ve got 100% confidence in those guys. They can do whatever they want. We’re going to put the ball behind them and take care of business.”

It was the fourth time in the past four games the Cajuns had more yards rushing than yards passing.

“Part of trying to win is you do what you need to do to win,” Napier said. “Evaluate the matchups and you try to position your team for success.

“I do think some weeks you’ve got to throw it to win it, some weeks you’ve got to rush it to win it, and some we’d like to have balance. You’ve got to do it all if you want to have a real squad. The key is each week whatever is required you can actually pull from that and execute that.”

The original doubt concerning the ground game centered around the personnel. Most, if not all, of those questions have been answered.

Sure, the offense would love to have Mitchell and Ragas back, but it isn’t lacking for talent.

Smith is leading the team in rushing with 556 yards and seven scores on 89 carries. His last two games were his most productive with 82 yards against Appalachian State and 238 against Arkansas State.

Freshman Emani Bailey has the fewest overall yards but the highest average per carry with 310 yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries for 6.9 yards per carry. He suffered an injury in Jonesboro and was limited to four carries for 27 yards. If he can't play Saturday, the depth at running back will be tested for the first time this season.

The true freshman Johnson really has rounded out the group with 485 yards and seven scores on 76 carries.

“I’m not surprised,” Napier said of Johnson. “I knew pretty quick after the first scrimmage in training camp, the guy was going to be a heck of a back. He’s big, he’s got body quickness, he’s got contact balance, and he showed a little bit more finishing speed last week than I thought he had.”

Physical skills are one thing, but UL’s running back room always has been about sharing the ball and being unselfish teammates.

Johnson passes those tests as well.

“The guy’s a bright kid,” Napier said. “He picks it up quickly. He’s a good teammate. He’s humble. He’s continued to work even when he’s experienced success. I think he understands he has room for improvement. He handles hard coaching. He catches the ball well. He’s tough-minded. I think he’s a good football player and we’re certainly thankful to have him.”