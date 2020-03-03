HOUSTON - Don't look know, but the UL Ragin' Cajuns baseball team may just be picking up some steam for the first time this season.
Coming off a weekend series win over Sam Houston State, the Cajuns improved to 3-1 against teams from Texas with a dominating 11-2 road win over the Rice Owls on Tuesday at Reckling Park.
UL improved to 5-8 with the win and will next play against Samford at 2 p.m. Friday on day one of the Diamond Classic in Pensacola, Fla.
The Cajuns collected 13 hits offensively while taking full advantage of four Rice errors, and also shined on the mound again.
Starting pitcher Carter Robinson collected the win after allowing just one run on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.
Luke Cronan followed with two effective innings of relief, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.
Jeff Wilson finished it out in the ninth, giving up one run on two hits.
At the plate, the Cajuns rode the strength of a seven-run fifth inning and three more in the seventh.
In the fifth, Brennan Breaux, Sebastian Toro and Tremaine Spears all delivered RBI singles. Rice also threw in three errors in that frame to provide a huge inning for UL.
In the seventh, Hayden Cantrelle and Gavin Bourgeois collected RBI singles, in addition to Connor Dupuy's fielder's choice RBI grounder.
Breaux finished the night 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Bourgeois was 2-for-5 with an RBI and Connor Kimple was 2-for-4.
.