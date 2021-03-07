Sometimes all it takes is a little rebuke to get a player going.
In the first half of Sunday’s 58-48 Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinals win over Little Rock, UL’s junior guard Brandi Williams had only shot the ball three times and scored just three points.
So offensive assistant coach Valerie Huizar had some choice words for Williams in the locker room.
The Lake Charles native took those words to heart, exploding out of the gate with a personal eight-point run on the way to finishing the game with 16 points.
“I got yelled at in the locker room,” Williams laughed in the postgame press conference, “so I had to step it up for the team.”
That charge pushed the Ragin’ Cajuns to their 15th straight win and into the Sun Belt tournament finals for the first time since 2017.
Troy beat UL 78-64 that day and the Cajuns will play Troy again at 1 p.m. Monday at the Pensacola Bay Center with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line.
“I just came out with some energy,” Williams said. “Coach Val (Huizar), like I said, she yelled at me that I needed to come out with some more energy. I was kind of sluggish in the first half.
“I just came out in the second half ready to go. We knew we had to get the lead, so I was ready to go.”
After trailing for almost 16 minutes in the first half and 28-27 at the half, Williams’ spurt earned UL a 35-28 lead in three minutes.
The Cajuns never trailed again in running their record to 16-5 on the season.
“We kind of got going in the third quarter and hit some big shots,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “When you shoot the ball better, you seem to play a little better defense and I think it carried over to both sides of the ball.”
Seemingly following Williams’ lead, Skyler Goodwin got aggressive for a spell, including a 3-pointer late in the third for a 45-40 lead after the third quarter.
“I think offensively, we flattened our offense a little bit more,” Brodhead said. “We got the balls to the corners, baseline, which is extremely hard to guard from the middle. We were kind of running screen-and-roll stuff in the first half high above the free throw line and man, Little Rock is really good at smothering that.
“We went to the baseline a little bit and right away we got some drives and we got some fouls called on them getting into the lane.”
That approach led to UL leading the game in the paint 26-22. Even bigger, the Cajuns were 14-of-14 at the line, compared to just 2-for-2 for the Trojans.
The Cajuns also led the game in points off the bench 15-6, thanks primarily to Jomyra Mathis being UL’s other double-figure scorer with 11 points, including a decisive bank shot with 3:03 left for a 58-44 cushion.
“We played together all year,” Brodhead said. “We haven’t had some pretty games all year. This is 15 in a row for us and a lot of them could have gone either way, but the leadership of the seniors and them sticking together. There’s not one player on our team that can control wins. It’s the whole team.”
Essentially, UL took Little Rock’s best shot in the first half and survived it with only a one-point deficit. In the first quarter, the Trojans (15-11) were shooting 58.3% overall and 60% from 3-point land.
"We knew they were very good jump shooters," Brodhead said. "We’re not much of a zone team, but we’ve always had trouble guarding them in the man. Our plan all year was to play zone against them."
Goodwin finished with nine points, four rebounds and three steals, while Ty’Reona Doucet added eight points and nine rebounds.
“I loved what Joe Foley said the last time we played,” Brodhead said. “He’s a defensive coach and he said, ‘Man, you’ve got scoring from everywhere. You don’t know where it’s going to come from,’ and it’s true.
“Every night, we don’t know, but I’ve got some kids off the bench that are looking for their shot. I know we were a little bit sluggish today, but we’ve got a lot of kids who can score and score in bunches. I think we’re hard to guard, especially when we’re being aggressive.”
The win also made it a 4-0 season against longtime Sun Belt power Little Rock.
“I think it’s tough to beat Little Rock one time to be honest with you,” Brodhead said.
Now the Cajuns will square off against another longtime rival of Brodhead’s in Troy coach Chanda Rigby and her Trojans, led by Alexus Dye (16.4 pts, 12.6 rebs).
“We’re going to try to limit possessions and it’s very difficult to do,” Brodhead said. “It was the first time I’ve seen Dye is the best player in the conference.
“She’s going to tough to stop. I like it, though, because it’s a challenge. It’s going to be a tough challenge for our team, because they’re very, very talented and they’re deep.”