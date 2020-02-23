Lon Badeaux returned to UL’s track and field program a decade ago, and Tommy Badon returned in the summer of 2018 to compete for conference championships again.
Back in the program’s glory days of track and field, Badeaux was an athlete and Badon was coaching.
But when that duo takes the Ragin’ Cajuns’ men’s and women’s track squads to the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships on Monday in Birmingham, Ala., Monday, it continues to face the reality of a troubling drought.
The UL women hasn’t won a Sun Belt indoor crown since 1993 and haven’t even finished second since 1998.
The men won it four times in five years from 1992-1996 and were runners-up in 1997-98, but nothing since then.
“We were involved the first time around,” Badon said. “That’s a long time ago. I had hair back then.”
Badeaux left longtime track powerhouse Arkansas State almost 10 years ago in hopes of revitalizing his alma mater’s program. Yet, among the heavy favorites to win again is the Red Wolves.
“I left there 10 years ago and really set them up and they haven’t stopped ever since,” Badeaux joked. “I shouldn’t have done a worse job there.”
Really, though, it’s no laughing matter for either one. That’s why Badeaux recruited the program’s old recruiter Badon back to help two years ago.
“It’s upsetting,” Badeaux said. “I thought we’d get there faster. We’ve got people on the track now.”
In addition to bringing more track speed into the program, Badon provides an intensity for competition.
“I always tell the kids, you’re fighting for a spot,” Badon said. “There’s a lot of points you can leave out on the table. At the conference tournament, it’s not about times or distances. It’s about competition.
“If you’re seeded 10th and you finish eighth, you score a point, whereas 10th doesn’t score a point. I’ve lost a track meet by one point. It’s sickening feeling.”
Sure, the Cajuns will be counting on some of their stars — like former Lafayette High weight thrower Dominique Williams coming off a first-place finish at the Samford Relays — but really it’s about overall team depth.
“It’s a three or four-team race,” Badon said. “You’ve got to knock it out of the park. You’ve got to win some events and you’ve got to have some events where you’re seeded seventh or eighth and you place fourth or fifth.
“Football, the quarterback has a good game, you’ve got a good chance to win. Baseball, if the pitcher is on, you can at least be in the game. In track, you don’t know that one point is important until you lose by one point.”
A year ago, Badon said UTA was the heavy favorites going into the event, but it didn’t happen.
“They got there and didn’t have the best meet and ended up not winning,” Badon said. “But on paper, we were thinking they would win by as many as 20 or 30 points. They just didn’t have it those couple of days.”
Badeaux likes this team’s mental toughness going into the meet.
“This is a special group,” Badeaux said. “I don’t think they’re willing to accept second. If we get second or third, a lot of people at the university are going to think, ‘OK, that’s a successful year.’ These kids are going to be mad.”
On paper, Badeaux said his men’s team is staring at a third-place finish.
“We need to find 25 points out there somewhere,” Badeaux said. “I’ve looked at the points, our road to winning isn’t that hard. We just have to do some things that are a little bit special. It’s not one of those things where we have just do our job. We have to do a little bit better.”
In addition to Williams, the Cajuns have strong prospects in the pole vault, led by Louisiana Tech transfer Cole Courtois and Chandler Mixon, as well as Shaquille Singuinean in the shot put and Rylan Theyard in the triple jump and high jump.
On the women’s side, the Cajuns are led by Reagann Leleux — the defending Sun Belt indoors champion in the pole vault.
“I’m thinking the field events are going to bring home the championship this weekend,” Badeaux said.