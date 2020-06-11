UL junior shortstop Hayden Cantrelle was drafted with the 151st overall pick in the fifth round by the Milwaukee Brewers on day two of the unique five-round Major League Draft on Thursday.

Cantrelle is the first Ragin’ Cajuns picked in the top five rounds since left-hander Hogan Harris was picked in the third round by the Oakland Athletics in 2018.

The only other three UL players picked in the top five rounds this century were shortstop Blake Trahan in the third round by Cincinnati in 2015, catcher Jonathan Lucroy in the third round by Milwaukee in 2007 and outfielder Corey Coles in the fifth round by the New York Mets in 2003.

Cantrelle, Young, Durke enter MLB draft with open minds and prepared for any outcome After three months of uncertainty surrounding Major League Baseball, some players around the country will finally get a few answers Wednesday …

Cantrelle was a 40th round pick by the New York Yankees out of Teurlings Catholic, but elected to play college ball in his hometown, like his father, Kevin, who was an outfielder for the Cajuns from 1995-98.

Some feared Cantrelle’s draft stock would drop some after struggling through a rough start in the shortened 2020 collegiate baseball season due to the coronavirus shutdown.

The switch-hitting shortstop, who could also play second base and even the outfield at the next level, only hit .136 in 17 games with 10 runs, three doubles, a homer, four RBIs, four stolen bases, 12 walks and 16 strikeouts in 59 at-bats.

That came after a stellar sophomore season for Cantrelle, who was one of only six players nationally to collect 25 stolen bases and 25 extra-base hits in his second year of college ball.

He batted .309 that season with 15 doubles, two triples, nine RBIs, 38 walks, 59 strikeouts, 28 stolen bases and 56 runs scored in 236 at-bats.

UL shortstop Hayden Cantrelle preparing for every crazy option with MLB draft Like most spring sports athletes these days, UL junior shortstop Hayden Cantrelle has a lot of potentially chaotic scenarios to ponder these days.

Also helping his stock was hitting .315 in the Cape Cod League the summer after his sophomore season with a .427 on-base percentage. Cantrelle was eighth in the league in walks that summer with 21, eight in hitting, third with 29 runs scored, second in steals with 19 and also hit three homers and drove in 14 runs in 36 games.

Therefore, the 5-11, 175-pounder was ranked as high as the No. 55 prospect for this summer’s draft after that Cape Cod performance. But after hitting .136 earlier this spring, his stock dropped to such ranking as No. 133 by Baseball American, No. 80 by Fangraphs and No. 119 by mlb.com.