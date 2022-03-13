That was more like it.
At times Saturday, the No. 22-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns struggled offensively and at times defensively in settling for a split with Georgia State.
On Sunday, it was back to normal for the Cajuns with a dominating 9-0 run-rule win in five innings over the Panthers at Lamson Park.
“It shows how we can bounce back from a tough loss and showing how strong of a team that we are,” UL first baseman Taylor Roman said of the rebound win. “Yes, we’re young, but we’re still learning. You can just see the talent just ooze out of us.”
The Cajuns improved to 15-5 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt play, while Georgia State dropped to 9-13 and 1-2. UL will next play Texas in a 4 p.m. doubleheader Wednesday at Lamson Park.
“They’re young and bulletproof,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “That’s a good thing and a bad thing. They’re young and enthusiastic. I’m pleased with almost every thing about our ball club except we’ve got to grow up fast. I think that game (loss) I think will help everyone understand the urgency off growing up in a hurry.”
The series win was UL’s 65th consecutive Sun Belt Conference series win, dating back to March of 2013.
"We said before the season that we were going to have patience," Glasco said. "That (Saturday loss) is definitely going to test your patience, but I like the way they responded in game two ... and the offense clicked pretty good again."
UL’s offensive day actually started out with a little frustration.
Jenna Kean led off with a bunt single, but was promptly caught stealing.
Sophie Piskos followed by lining a home run to center for a quick 1-0 lead.
Georgia State pitcher Hallie Adams walked the bases loaded to create another scoring opportunity, but a strikeout ended the threat.
The Cajuns then did the reverse in the second inning. With two outs and nobody on, UL posted a five-run rally to take control of the rubber game.
Kean walked to get the unlikely big inning going. What followed was UL hitting for the cycle … in order.
Piskos singled, Jourdyn Campbell doubled, Stormy Kotzelnick tripled and Roman capped it off with a two-run homer off the foul pole in left for a commanding 7-0 lead.
“I was thinking, ‘Let me hit this ball, let’s get on base,’” Roman said. “When you get to the plate, you don’t think nothing but the team. Getting that home run, I wasn’t aiming to get that home run. I was just aiming to get on base.”
That was more than enough offense for UL starter Kandra Lamb, who continued her recent surge of good pitching.
Lamb tossed five shutout innings, allowing three hits, one walk, one hit batsman and five strikeouts.
“Today, she pounded the strike zone – threw 55 strikes and 21 balls,” Glasco said. “Anytime she goes at hitters, commands the zone and gets ahead and minimizes the number of pitches she throws, that’s a plus. I think that’s when she’s the most effective.”
Still, it took a little more offense to get the run-rule win.
Karly Heath took care of that with a two-run homer to rightcenter for a 9-0 lead.
“Any time you win, it feels good to win, but you look back and think, how did we drop that game?,” Glasco said. “When you analyze it all, you realize we lost that game ourselves. I don’t feel like we got beat. I feel like we beat ourselves.
“That’s what I guess you get with a young team. We’ve got to get better. The potential’s there. We just have to get better.”