UL-Lafayette’s football team will hold its second – and last – full-contact scrimmage of fall drills Saturday, and head coach Billy Napier says that a lot of starting positions may be decided from Saturday performances.
That apparently includes who the Ragin’ Cajuns’ starting quarterback will be for the Sept. 1 season opener against Grambling.
“The scrimmage will be a big determining factor,” Napier said of the continued battle between sophomore Levi Lewis and senior Andre Nunez for the No. 1 quarterback slot. “Any time you put the ball down and the coaches get on the sidelines and the guys run the show, it means something when you have competition like we have, and that’s every spot on our team.”
Both Lewis and Nunez got multiple starts last year, and their battle has been the most high-profile on the squad since January’s off-season conditioning began. Napier said he still has “wiggle room” even after Saturday’s scrimmage, before anything is set in stone.
“They both keep getting better, in their execution and decision making,” he said. “Just when you start to think it’s tipping one way, the other will come back and have a phenomenal day. Both of them have the ability to process and execute, handle the between-play transitions.”
Lewis and Nunez have split work with the No. 1 offense in each of the squad’s first dozen practices, and both said they have relished the competition and haven’t seen any leanings one way or the other from Napier, who serves as his own quarterbacks coach.
“He hasn’t told us anything,” said Nunez, who threw for 783 yards and four scores in four games last year. “It’s his decision to make. It’s me and Levi’s job to make it a difficult decision, and it’s supposed to be. If we make it hard on him (Napier), a good player is going to come out of it.”
“I don’t look at it as two different types of quarterback,” said Lewis, who has a more “scrambler” reputation after throwing for 377 yards and two scores and rushing for 175 more in four 2017 games. “It’s two quarterbacks competing.
“We’re both thankful that the coaches are giving us this opportunity. Andre’s a good pocket passer, he makes good decisions and he’s accurate. My strength may be creating something out of nothing, but I’m getting better at the checkdowns and knowing where my hot routes are.”
“Levi’s very smart and very disciplined,” Nunez said. “He’s a dude that can make plays with his feet and arms. He’s a crafty little dude back there.”
Even with two weeks remaining before the Cajun Field opener against the Tigers, Napier and the staff may be making personnel decisions quickly at several positions. The Cajuns wrap up two weeks of fall camp in Saturday evening’s scrimmage, and plan to make next week a “dress rehearsal” for game week.
“We’re going to make a miniature trial run at an in-season game week,” he said. “I don’t want the week of the game to be the first time we execute our Sunday to Saturday routine. We’re going to take each day and do what a typical Sunday in-season looks like, what does a Tuesday or Wednesday look like.
“As we approach that process, that’s when the reps become important, but we do have some wiggle room and we have two good players (at quarterback). All these guys have a lot of money in the bank, a lot of repetitions that we’ve invested in these guys. When I feel the time is right, we’ll make that decision.”
Decisions at other positions will also come more frequently after Saturday, although Napier said he and his staff have zeroed in on the leaders at many slots.
“Our first two tight ends are set. We’ve got a handful of receivers we consider starters. We know who our first, second and third running backs are, and we’ve narrowed down to seven or eight offensive linemen that can play the game,” he said. “Defensively, there’s some tweaks between the first and second D-lines, and we’ve got four linebackers that are all going to play. We’ve got some competition at corner but we pretty much know who the starters are, and the same could be said for safety.”
Napier said Saturday’s workout would be the last for full-speed blocking and tackling, and that several players who have been “non-contact” shed the black jerseys late this week. Wide receiver Ryheem Malone (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (foot) and defensive back Michael Jacquet (concussion) should all be full speed Saturday.
“It’s going to feel good,” said Malone, last year’s leading receiver (44-676) and one of four returning wide outs with 30 or more catches. “I embrace getting hit. Getting that black jersey off, it’s the best feeling all camp. It’ll feel good to get my confidence back, to run around and have fun. I’m finally 100 percent healthy and finally feel good.”